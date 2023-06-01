Ireland weather: glorious Bank Holiday Weekend ahead but full moon riptide warning to swimmers

Ireland is set for a glorious bank holiday weekend, but the public have been warned that a full moon on Saturday will make conditions more treacherous for swimmers as rip tides could become stronger.

Today is set to be mostly sunny and clear, with highs of up to 24C in the west and up to 20C in the east, in moderate winds, Met Éireann says.

Temperatures will drop overnight from 5 to 10C, followed by another dry, mild day on Saturday with some clout and highs of 18-24, coolest in the east in moderate breezes.

Conditions will be similar on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with highs of up to 25 in the west and southwest,

People who are planning to go swimming during this Bank Holiday weekend are advised to remember that a full moon on Saturday is expected to make the coastline “more precarious” and rip currents “will be stronger".

A full moon creates lower tides that expose greater areas of the coastline which can often tempt walkers to explore sandbanks, such persons are advised to be aware of such conditions.

Roger Sweeney, Water Safety Ireland’s Deputy CEO said: “This weekend, please remember that although air temperatures have risen, our waterways are still too cold for extended swims.

"A full moon on Saturday will make the coastline more precarious and rip currents will be stronger. Swim within your depth at the lifeguarded waterways listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards/.

"A full moon also creates lower low tides that will expose even greater areas of the coastline which often tempts walkers to explore sandbanks. Be aware of being trapped by incoming tides, carry a fully charged mobile phone, and please provide constant uninterrupted adult supervision for any children in your care.”

Even in good weather, water temperatures remain cold, and those taking part in any water-based activity are advised to make sure they have the proper equipment and know how to use it safely.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland advise people to always carry a means of calling for help and to keep it within reach at all times. When kayaking or paddleboarding close to shore, conditions can turn quickly and wearing a buoyancy aid or lifejacket can make a critical difference.

If you unexpectedly find yourself in the water, and are wearing a lifejacket, you have given yourself vital time to be brought to safety, the experts say.

While the good weather is set to continue, always check the forecast, tide times and sea conditions before setting off. Get regular updates if planning to be out for any length of time. And be prepared to change your plans or cancel the trip if the forecast is unfavourable.

For those swimming, people are advised to remember to acclimatise slowly, wear a bright swim cap, and consider a tow float to increase visibility. Never swim alone, and swim in areas that are lifeguarded or are known locally to be safe.

Micheál O’Toole, Irish Coast Guard Operations manager said: “We appeal to everybody to plan for and attend to their personal safety. We again are warning on the dangers of using inflatable toys such as lilos on or near the water, be it seaside, lake, or river. Please do not bring such items with you.”

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI Water Safety Lead, said: “The fine weather and brighter evenings will encourage more people onto the water, and it’s great to see people out and about and enjoying it.

“If you fall into the water unexpectedly, remember to ‘Float to Live’ – tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat. It's ok if your legs sink, we all float differently. Keep floating until you feel your breath coming back before calling for help or swimming ashore if nearby.

“Taking a few minutes to check you have taken all the necessary equipment and advice for your activity and knowing what to do in an emergency will give peace of mind and help prevent accidents.”