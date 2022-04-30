Ireland weather forecast: Met Éireann predicts mild and rainy Bank Holiday weekend

It looks like the sunny sights of the past few days have come to an end for the May bank holiday as an overcast drizzly weekend is in store.

There will be some fairly persistent rain today which will turn heavy at time, especially over higher ground in Donegal.

"In contrast, parts of the southwest could have a mostly dry day with the chance of a few brighter spells,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest in the southwest. Southwesterly winds will be fresh at times in the north, but generally light to moderate elsewhere.”

It will stay mainly cloudy tonight but it will remain mild with lowest temperatures of seven to 10 degrees.

Sunday will again be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, with some heavier, showery bursts in the east during the afternoon.

"Gradually turning drier and brighter from the north by evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north and northeast,” the national forecaster said.

"Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light variable breezes.”

Sunday night will be mostly dry with some clear spells and isolated patches of light rain or drizzle in the south and west, remaining mild with lowest temperatures of five to nine degrees.

Bank holiday Monday will start fairly cloudy in the morning with outbreaks of rain, but some bright and sunny intervals should develop by evening.

It will also be a fairly mild day with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

There will be some scattered showers and clear spells overnight on Monday and although Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy it will get drier and brighter later on paving way for more sun towards the end of the week.

"Current indications suggest high pressure will keep our weather fairly settled towards the end of the week with just some coastal showers at times,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"Quite pleasant too with sunny spells and highs in the mid to high teens, while the winds remain mostly light.”