Ireland weather: Bring the sunscreen as temperatures soar, but Met Eireann forecast thunderstorms in some areas

Ireland is set to bask in another day of glorious sunshine on Saturday, however there is a chance of isolated showers and possible thunderstorms in some areas.

While temperatures won’t reach the highs of yesterday, Met Éireann has forecast a “dry start with sunny spells” for most of the country with temperatures set to hit 26C on the mercury.

The morning will start light fog and mist clearing throughout morning.

“However, it will be cloudier in the west and north with patchy rain and drizzle,” the national forecaster said.

Scattered showers will develop elsewhere during the morning and afternoon. Some of these will be heavy with a chance of “isolated thunderstorms.”

The highest risk of thunderstorms this Saturday is in northern areas.

Met Éireann has said mist and fog may linger on some coasts through the day.

It is also expected to be a touch cooler in the northwest due to a light southwest or variable breeze.

The humid nights are expected to continue tonight, with temperatures to drop only as far as 14C to 17C.

Scattered showers will continue tonight, with some heavy “isolated thunderstorms possible.”

The humidity is set to continue on Sunday, with temperatures ranging between 20C to 24C throughout the day.

However, heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms will spread from the south during the morning and afternoon, bringing a risk of spot flooding, Met Éireann added.