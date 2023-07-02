Ireland weather: ‘Breezy’ today with sunny spells and scattered showers with more rain expected this week

Dropping in: A boy jumps from the Samuel Beckett Bridge into the River Liffey in Dublin yesterday. Met Éireann has forecast sunny spells and scattered showers. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Met Éireann said today will be another breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and prolonged at times over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures today will range from 14C to 18C.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers to start tonight. More prolonged outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards across the country overnight, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

The forecaster said the rain will clear tomorrow morning, with scattered showers following from the west. It will be quite cloudy but a few sunny spells will develop, with highest temperatures of 14C to 18C. During the afternoon and evening, further outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest.

Showers will gradually become confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Monday night, with clear spells developing elsewhere and lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will be another day of showers and sunny spells. Some showers will turn more prolonged as the day goes on, with highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

Tuesday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd lingering shower, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

The forecaster said there will be showers and spells of sunshine once again on Wednesday, with highest temperatures of 14C to 18C.

“Thursday will be cloudier day overall with well scattered light showers. There is the chance of more persistent spells of rain in the west and southwest later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16C to 20C in light to moderate southerly winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Current indications suggest that it will be unsettled and breezy at times for Friday and the weekend with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy at times.”