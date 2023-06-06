Ireland weather: A few more days of sun to go, says Met Éireann – before a change in conditions

​

A cyclist in the sunshine at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ireland has four days of brilliant sunshine to savour before the Azores High weather front weakens, and thunderstorms herald more unsettled conditions from Saturday.

However, temperatures will rise again next week – with highs of 23C or even 24C possible as the sunshine will be interrupted by just two days of summer showers.

The Riviera-like conditions will peak today (Tuesday) and tomorrow, with temperatures reaching 24C or even 25C.

Today will be another sunny and very hot day with temperatures reaching the mid-20s after the hottest day of the year yesterday.

Met Éireann confirmed that Co Clare had the warmest day of the year so far with 25.7C recorded at Shannon Airport yesterday.

Mount Dillon in Roscommon also hit 25.5C yesterday while Newport in Co Mayo also felt the heat at 24.6C.

The east and the north of the country have been much cooler due to an easterly breeze with the Phoenix Park in Dublin recording a high of 19.4C while Malin Head in Co Donegal topped out at 15.3C, a full 10 degrees lower than Shannon Airport.

The good news for holidaymakers and families heading on day trips is that long-range forecasts indicate only four days of persistent rain for the remainder of June.

While farmers will welcome the much-needed rainfall, there are indications Ireland is entering an extended dry spell that could hit silage production and crops as there is a growing possibility of water restrictions.

Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, said it had no plans for any hosepipe bans. However, some areas have already been subjected to overnight water restrictions in a bid to ring-fence strategic reservoir supplies.

The majority of Irish water supplies are operating normally and there are no plans to introduce widespread general water restrictions, although reservoir and water levels are being carefully monitored.

It is hoped the rainfall forecast for later this month will help boost reservoir levels.

The utility provider is urging members of the public to reduce water demand by avoiding power-washing, keeping the garden hose in the shed, checking for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs and, if using garden paddling pools for children, to carefully recycle the water for the garden or washing the car.

Met Éireann warned there is uncertainty with the forecast beyond next weekend but showers are a strong possibility.

Accuweather, which specialises in longer-range forecasts, has predicted thunderstorms with heavy showers on Saturday – and four further days of thunderstorms before June 30.

Met Éireann said temperatures would peak at 24C or even 25C today and tomorrow on Tuesday and Wednesday before it cools approaching next weekend.

Cloud cover will gradually increase as the week progresses.

“Tuesday will be another generally dry and sunny day. Once again, clouds will bubble up in the afternoon and evening, mostly in the west with an isolated shower or two possible,” said Met Éireann.

“The highest temperatures generally will be 19C to 24C but cooler in eastern coastal areas, with highs there of 16C to 18C.

“Wednesday will stay dry and sunny for most though, with the chance of a light shower in Ulster. The highest temperatures will be 20C to 24C. The east and north-east will be slightly cooler with highs of 16C to 19C.”

On Thursday dry and hazy conditions are forecast though temperatures will dip slightly to 20C in Leinster and east Ulster, and 21C to 23C in the south and west.

“Most of the country will stay dry on Friday with spells of hazy sunshine. However, it is possible it will be cloudier in the south and south-west with the chance of some patchy rain and drizzle and highest temperatures of 17C to 22C.”

Saturday could see isolated thunderstorms with showers also possible next Sunday and Tuesday. However, it will remain warm next week with the possibility of temperatures reaching 23C or even 24C next Monday and Wednesday.