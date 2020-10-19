Ireland was not ready to go to Level 5 when Nphet recommended it two weeks ago, says Donnelly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the country wasn’t ready to go into Level 5 when Nphet first recommended it two weeks ago, and stands by the government’s decision.

“We had a Level 2 recommendation on a Thursday and a Level 5 just 72 hours later,” he said on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live.

“The country would not have been ready. Now, we have an exit strategy.

“I have no doubt and government has no doubt that two weeks ago moving from Level 2 to Level 5 with no warning was not the right thing to do.”

In relation to schools, the Health Minister say’s he believes it’s “imperative” they stay open, adding that teachers need to now be considered essential workers.

“I believe it’s imperative that childcare, primary and secondary schools and colleges stay open,” he said.

“What the experts are saying to me is that the students are safer in school than they are within the community.

“The educational cost to children the first time was immense. When I talk to teachers working particularly in disadvantaged areas, they’re saying we have to keep the schools open.”

The Minister added that the decision to “move early and exponentially” is so that retail and hospitality can reopen for December.

He said that if the Government waited longer to implement stricter restrictions they wouldn’t be looking at reopening until the second or third week of December.

“I don’t think that would be fair on businesses,” he said.

Minister Donnelly stressed that the new restrictions set to be implemented at midnight on Wednesday are “not the same of March and April”.

The differences between the lockdown we saw in March/April and now includes schools and creches staying open, weddings being permitted guests of up to 25, playgrounds remaining open, people being allowed meet with one other household within their 5km in a public place and an implementation of ‘social bubbles’.

