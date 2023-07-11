Ireland-Wales tourism project at risk of collapse as Brexit hits funding

Hook Head in Co Wexford featured in the Celtic Routes advertising campaign

Brexit is threatening the collapse of a unique Ireland-Wales tourism project which aims to highlight hidden gems in both countries.

The Celtic Routes project was launched in 2019, leading to a range of successful tourism initiatives between Wexford, Waterford, Wicklow and Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in Wales.

However, after Britain left the EU, the project no longer qualified for funding previously provided by the European Territorial Cooperation Programme.

It has been warned that the route will close at the end of August unless alternative funds are sourced. Close to €4m has been invested in the project so far.

The project sought to transform less well-known areas from transit zones to new touring sites by encouraging people to visit them. An aim of Celtic Routes was to convert potential visitors transiting through the south-east into staying visitors by fostering links with Wales.

Between 2019 and the end of March this year, almost 300 million people around the world through different formats have read information on Celtic Routes. Organisers say the ending of the initiative would be a severe blow to tourism in the south-east which is still recovering from the Covid shutdown.

Another objective of the project was to increase sustainable economic developments by maximising visitor spend, income retention, adding value to the combined tourism offerings within the region through a tailored marketing and promotional campaign.

Celtic Routes project officer Oonagh Messette said: “As a direct result of Brexit, there will be no continuation of the Ireland Wales Cooperation Fund. While there may be considerable willingness on the part of all stakeholders, without the funding to administer activities, much will be lost.”

Michael Nicholson, director of services with Wicklow County Council, said the project has been one of the most successful that has ever crossed his desk.

“It has brought our countries closer together, and Wicklow tourism has benefited immensely from this collaboration.

“Between Brexit and the pandemic, it may be a little while before we see quantifiable results but just having 300 million people view our area is extraordinary.”