Ireland v Portugal tickets are being advertised for three times face value – but new anti-touting law powerless to prevent it

After the World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal in the Aviva sold out within minutes today, secondary sites are now selling them for over three times face value.

But because neither the event nor the venue is designated under legislation enacted just this summer designed to prevent the reselling of event tickets above their original value, there is nothing to prevent protect fans from being charged well over the odds to see their football heroes in action.

Fans will be hoping to see Ireland beat Portugal next month, and also catch a glimpse of superstar players such as Ronaldo. However, the cheapest price for one ticket on reseller site Viagogo is €238, while another secondary ticket-selling site that has tickets for sale will set fans back €377.

The tickets that originally went on sale for the match ranged between €15 and €120. The November 11 game in the Aviva Stadium sold out in minutes, with Cristiano Ronaldo being a big draw for fans.

Tickets are being sold online for way above face value despite the Sale of Tickets Act 2021 becoming law in July of this year.

This Act aims to stop ticket touting and it states that a venue operator who applies for an event can apply to be covered by the legislation, to stop the event from falling victim to ticket touting.

If the venue operator doesn’t apply, the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which is currently Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, can contact the operator and have the venue or event covered by the legislation. However, Independent.ie can reveal that the Department has neither received nor sought the Ireland-Portugal game to be designated.

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said it was unfortunate that tickets are being sold for such high prices, and has questioned whether the Tánaiste has applied for the game to be covered by the ticket touting legislation.

“The Tánaiste must come clean with football fans as to whether his legislation is a failure, or if nobody bothered to make an application for the venue and event to be covered by the ticket touting legislation,” Ms O’Reilly said

"Whatever the case may be, it is Irish football fans who are losing out.”

Viagogo previously told Independent.ie that it does not set ticket prices and that it is allowed to sell tickets at a higher price than face value when they are not for a “designated venue”.

A spokesperson for the site said: “Viagogo does not set ticket prices, these are set by the people who use the platform to resell their tickets.

"It is made clear that prices may be listed as higher or lower than the face value, depending on demand so that all users are aware of this fact prior to their purchase.

"Face value resale is legal for all events in Ireland and above face value only is illegal for designated events/venues.”

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment told Independent.ie this evening no application had been received for designation of the match under the Act.

A spokesperson said: “The Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Act 2021 provides that above original price secondary reselling is unlawful for such events or venues that are designated under the legislation.

“Organisers can apply for designation for a venue/event free of charge, with applications available on the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment website.

“No application for designation of the match at the Aviva Stadium on November 11th has been received by [Junior Enterprise] Minister Troy. Therefore the event is not designated under the Act.

“Further to engagement from Department officials with organisers, Minister Troy wrote to a number of venues and event organisers earlier on this year to explain the new legislation and encourage organisers to designate their venues/events.

“The Tánaiste and Minister Troy have asked officials of the Department to meet with the operators of the Aviva Stadium to discuss a potential future application for designation of the venue under the Act.”

In response to Viagogo’s assertion, the Department said: “The site referenced in the query posed was incorrect in stating that the Act only applies to venues. It applies to venues and events that are designated under the Act.”