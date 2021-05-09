Ireland unlocks: What restrictions will ease from tomorrow? 

After almost four months in a strict lockdown, it is welcome news from much of the country that further restrictions will ease from tomorrow, May 10.

From getting your hair done to appointment-based shopping, here is what you can do from tomorrow:

Shopping

Click and collect and appoint-based shopping for non-essential retail will resume from tomorrow, with full reopening commencing on May 17.

Appointment-based shopping is not something we have seen yet during the pandemic.

Many shops in Ireland including Penneys, Brown Thomas, Arnotts and Zara will be doing appointment-based shopping in the lead up to full re-opening.

Inter-county travel

Inter-county travel for non-essential reasons is allowed from tomorrow.

However, rental accommodation is not allowed resume until June 2, when hotels and B&Bs will also reopen.

Personal services

Hairdressers, beauticians and barbers can reopen from tomorrow. However, only on an appointment basis.

Social visits

A maximum of three households or six people from any number of households can visit a private garden.

People who are fully vaccinated can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people, but with a maximum of three households.

Fully vaccinated people can also meet indoors with unvaccinated people from one household, as long as they aren’t at risk of severe illness.

Cultural attractions and libraries

Galleries, museums and other cultural attractions may reopen from tomorrow.

Libraries will also reopen for lending purposes, however, study spaces and reading areas are not permitted.

Outdoor gatherings

Up to 15 people can meet outside for organised outdoor gatherings.

This includes outdoor sports training for adults in pods with a maximum of 15 people.

Public transport

Public transport will run at 50pc capacity from tomorrow.

Religious services

Religious services can resume with a limit of 50 people. However, communions and confirmation are not to take place.

Funerals

Funerals will also be allowed have up to 50 mourners. However, no other events are to take place afterward.

Weddings

Up to 50 guests will be allowed at wedding ceremonies from tomorrow. However, only six people can attend indoors celebrations afterward or 15 outdoors.

Property viewing

Property viewings can resume on an appointment-only basis through licensed Property Service Providers.