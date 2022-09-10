Ireland to receive ‘several billion euro’ as part of an EU plan to redistribute profits from energy providers

Ireland will receive “several billion euro” as part of an EU plan to redistribute profits from energy providers to support homes and businesses struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said this money will be used to protect families at risk of facing energy bills of up to €6,000.

It comes after the cabinet was warned this week of projections that would see energy bills rise and put families at significant risk of fuel poverty.

The EU is to table unprecedented measures next week aimed at supporting struggling households by placing a levy on non-gas electricity companies.

Companies using nuclear, solar or renewables to supply energy are recording significant revenues because electricity market prices are closely linked to gas prices.

The Green Party leader said families need to be protected from huge price hikes in the coming months.

“We won't be able to completely protect but in the measures we've agreed in Brussels, which are really significant, we're talking several billion euro that we will be able to read redeploy to help our people by taking it from the energy companies which have an excess revenue that was not due to anything that they have done. That's a significant step to help that protection,” Mr Ryan added.

Speaking at the party’s think-in in Co Clare Mr Ryan said he expects details of the EU plan to be outlined on Tuesday following a meeting of energy ministers in Brussels yesterday.

He said measures will also be announced in this month's Budget to support families.

A second energy bill credit will be made available before Christmas, which he expects to “go further” than the €200 made available earlier this year to help with rising bills.

“We’re in a much more significant challenging position than we were in the spring, so clearly, we will have to go further,” he added.