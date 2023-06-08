Ireland to provide €1m aid support to the people of Ukraine following destruction of the Kakhovka dam

Tánaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has announced €1m of Irish Aid support to the people of Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The dam on the Dnieper River that separates Russian and Ukraine forces was destroyed on June 6, unleashing a torrent of flood water downstream.

Approximately 16,000 people have already been directly affected with concerns that this number will grow in coming days.

Evacuations are underway and it is expected that thousands will be temporarily displaced in the region. This funding will now support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society who are a pivotal part of the local response. The €1m allocation will support immediate and urgent humanitarian needs on the ground.

The funds will be allocated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) for the direct support of the local response by the Ukraine Red Cross Society (URCS).

The IFRC are long standing partners of Irish Aid and URCS members are already working on the ground to support the victims of this catastrophe. Announcing the funding, the Tánaiste said: "The unfolding crisis in southern Ukraine will place extraordinary pressure on an already vulnerable population.

"Funding from Ireland will support a locally led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this catastrophe.” Up to 42,000 people are at risk from flooding on both sides of the Dnipro River, with 2,600 homes have already been flooded with 1,700 people evacuated to neighbouring regions.

The Kakhovka Reservoir, which was formed by the dam and stretches 240 kilometres, is one of the largest water sources in the south of the country.

It provides water supply, including drinking water, to major industrial cities, including Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets, Nikopol and Pokrov, that is home to nearly 700,000 people. Environmental disasters during conflict can cause long-lasting and in some cases irreversible damage.

These disasters not only affect ecosystems, but can impact infrastructure, access to food, water and essential services, as well as cause displacement and loss of life.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam could result in fields in southern Ukraine turning into deserts as early as next year and has already been labelled as a biosphere catastrophe that, beyond agriculture in the area, has destroyed the environment and devastated local wildlife. URCS Emergency Response Teams and volunteers from three regions were activated to support the affected population since early morning on June 6.

Local URCS teams will assist with the provision of emergency shelter, clean drinking water and food, mobile health care including psychological support, and hygiene centres.

The IFRC has also sought assistance from its international membership and will deploy a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Emergency Response Team to provide technical expertise and support to their Ukrainian colleagues.