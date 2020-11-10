Ireland to get share of ‘game-changer’ Covid vaccine

Ireland is guaranteed to get a share of the first potential Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the year if the two-dose jab is given the green light.

The European Commission is finalising a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech, the makers of the “game-changer” vaccine, which will pave the way for member states, including Ireland, to purchase limited batches of the vaccine at the same price.

It may provide 90pc protection against Covid-19 disease.

Pfizer has 50 million injections of the two-dose vaccine ready to go before the end of 2020 and will have 1.3bn more next year.

It holds out the promise of being the first step on the long road back to normal living for economies like Ireland which have been devastated by the pandemic.

The drug makers will submit the data based on phase 3 trials of the vaccine to the FDA in the United States and the European Medicines Agency before the end of the month – with the aim of getting a fast-track, emergency roll-out.

Dr Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman, said: “The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19.”

Commenting on the company’s press release, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it generated hope, but it is still not time for “celebration”, because the full data still needs to be released and examined.

Dr Cillian de Gascun of the National Virus Laboratory described it as “positive” and said the claims that efficacy is over 90pc is really “impressive”.

“There have been no safety signals which are very important, but we need to see how effective it will be among various groups,” he said.

Professor of Immunology, Kingston Mills, at Trinity College Dublin said: “It sounds great, but we have not seen any data yet. I would be cautious because this is giving efficacy data before giving safety data as well.”

He said it is still unclear if the vaccine blocks infection or just prevents Covid-19 disease where people become ill after getting the virus.

Regulators are already looking at the results and are expected to go through the approval process as fast as is possible, as long as the vaccine complies with safety regulations.

Speedy licensing could mean the first doses being available by the end of the year.

The first results of the two dose vaccine are based on over 90 of the 43,500 volunteers in six countries.

About 12 Covid-19 vaccines around the world are currently in the final stages of testing.

However, Pfizer’s is the first to report any results. Questions remain over how it will work on various age groups, including high-risk elderly people, and how long it will be effective.

Dr Holohan said work is already under way here on how how to roll out a successful vaccine.

It is still unclear who will get it first and whether it will be given to older age groups as well as people with underlying illnesses before healthcare workers.

It will need to be kept in ultra-cold storage. The current temperature which best suits the vaccine is below minus 80 degrees, which will cause logistical headaches.

The data is from an interim analysis and the trial continues into December, but the headline results were emphatic.

Regulators will be looking to process an emergency licence application at record speed.

Other drug makers in final-stage trials aim to have Covid-19 vaccines in early 2021.

Irish Independent