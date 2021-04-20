Ireland to get 6m vaccine doses by July

Ireland will have received up to six million vaccine doses from the EU by mid-July, the bloc’s internal market chief has said.

European commissioner Thierry Breton said ramped up production would allow both Ireland and the EU to meet a target of 70pc vaccination of the adult population by the same date.

"The good news is that we are accelerating drastically,” Mr Breton told the Oireachtas joint EU affairs committee on Tuesday morning.

“We will be able to deliver probably enough vaccines so that by mid-July, you will receive enough doses to be able to vaccinate 70pc, at least, of the adult population, which is, of course, extremely important.”

Mr Breton compared Ireland with the UK, which is intending to meet a similar target by the end of July.

He said the EU had delivered 1.3m doses to Ireland between January and March, and that by mid-July, that number would rise to between 5.5m and 6m.

The figures include the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been put on hold pending an investigation of blood clot reports.

The European Medicines Agency is due to announce the results of its inquiries on Tuesday.

Mr Breton said vaccine production within the EU has been doubling every month, and that by the end of the year the bloc will be producing more doses than the US.

“This is why we are confident that of course we will be able to deliver enough doses. It’s true also that now it is in the hands of the countries, of member states, to organise themselves.”

If British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca had delivered its promised doses on time, Mr Breton said the EU would be “first” in the world in terms of its vaccination rate.

The European Commission’s legal services are currently investigating the company for breach of contract, Mr Breton said.

He confirmed that AstraZeneca delivered 30m of the planned 120m doses for the first quarter of the year, and would deliver 70m of a planned 180m to the EU by July.





Online Editors