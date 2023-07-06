Ireland to celebrate links with anti-slavery hero Frederick Douglass

Kenneth B Morris, great-great-great grandson of Frederick and Anna Douglass at an image of Frederick Douglass in Cork city. Picture: Globe Lane Initiative

IRELAND will mark one of the most remarkable visits in modern history when American anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass toured the famine-hit country in the 1840s and received enthusiastic support for his emancipation plea.

Douglass, who later became friendly with President Abraham Lincoln, spent several weeks in Ireland in 1845 as he toured the country and spoke at church and public meetings to highlight the evils of slavery.

The anti-slavery campaigner spent over a month in Cork - and his stay inspired a special freedom trial which today traces where he stayed and addressed public meetings.

So memorable was the visit that Cork today has street art celebrating Frederick Douglass - and his descendants have even visited the city over recent years.

Cork will now participate in a special celebration next week of the campaigner's life and legacy.

The celebrations revolve around DouglassWeek, an initiative jointly operated by Ireland and the US.

Fittingly, it coincides with the 171st anniversary of Douglass’ famous 'What to the Slave is the Fourth of July' speech, a masterful and scathing indictment of slavery in America delivered on July 5, 1852, in Rochester, New York.

DouglassWeek will be held in Rochester from July 10 to 16, with additional in-person and online events in Ireland and Washington DC.

When Douglass visited Cork he had only escaped from slavery seven years beforehand.

His visit to Ireland was part of a two year tour of Ireland, Britain and Europe to support the anti-slavery message.

He described his time in Ireland as “transformative” and key to the development of his political thinking.

Douglass returned home to America in 1847 and settled in Rochester where he published his famous 'North Star' newspaper, raised his children with wife Anna Murray Douglass, and continued a remarkable career as a writer, orator, diplomat and advisor to at least three US Presidents including President Lincoln.

Dr Caroline Dunham-Schroeter and Kristin M Leary are co-organisers of DouglassWeek and their team includes partners like the Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, a non-profit organisation founded by Douglass descendants and headquartered in Rochester.

“We are delighted to be able to remember the life of Frederick Douglass in both Rochester and Ireland during a week of important events to commemorate what he stood for and his efforts to abolish slavery and change the future for generations to come," Dr Dunham-Schroeter said.

"We believe it’s vital to bring these stories to the locations where he had an impact during his lifetime, and we hope to bring his legacy to a wider audience, including more young people.”

Frederick Douglass spoke for the first time in Cork at a small venue on Globe Lane in 1845.

The street no longer exists but the name Globe Lane provides a touchstone to the organisation’s roots in Cork and the inspiration for their work, grounded on a small lane in Ireland but connecting people globally and throughout the world.

Several legacy projects have been developed around the world to strengthen links between DouglassWeek host cities, notably the Cork Abolitionists Trail, part of Globe Lane Initiative’s Journeys for Freedom project and generously supported by the Irish Government Emigrant Support Programme and Cork City Council.

Next Wednesday, July 12, Dr Adrian Mulligan of Bucknell University will lead a guided tour of the Abolitionist Trail, a walking route of sites where Douglass lived and spoke during his time in Cork.

The trail also provides an insight into the rich history and geography of Corkonian abolitionism which would prove so consequential to achieving emancipation in the United States, especially.

While Frederick Douglass was the best-known abolitionist to visit Cork, he was part of a tradition involving many other abolitionists who made the journey before and after him.

Additional events on Frederick Douglass in Ireland include an online Anti-Slavery Belfast Tour by Mark Doherty and Dr Tom Thorpe, on Friday, July 14.

There will also be a virtual live workshop on Sunday, July 16, in Barrettstown, Co Kildare.