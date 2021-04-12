Experts are to recommend that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine be limited to people over 60, independent.ie has learned.

The advice is expected to come from Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee over fears of blood clots in younger people who have been given the vaccine.

Niac met this morning to consider the matter and a formal announcement is expected later, after Niac lays out its advice to deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

Read More

While most of Ireland’s vaccination programme relies on Pfizer’s vaccine, it was hoped that the availability of AstraZeneca would help speed up the vaccination programme.

However, Ireland along with several other countries last month suspended its use for a time following reports of rare blood clots. It was subsequently declared safe by the European Medicines Agency, but last week more countries introduced age restrictions after reports of more blood clots emerged.

Last week Niac said the risk of clotting from AstraZeneca far outweighed the risks from Covid.

Online Editors