The tail-end of Storm Ernesto is set to blow in across the country this weekend, bringing heavy downpours and humid temperatures.

The tail-end of Storm Ernesto is set to blow in across the country this weekend, bringing heavy downpours and humid temperatures.

Ireland to be hit by heavy downpours as subtropical storm heads across the Atlantic

The subtropical storm has been making its way across the Atlantic and is on course to reach Ireland on Saturday night.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures in the high teens, coming in between 15C and 19C but could climb closer to 25C across the weekend as the tail-end of the cyclone makes landfall.

However, the recent mild weather will give way to “heavy rain with some sunny spells in parts," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“The rain will become heavier and it will move swiftly across the country," he added.

While Sunday will see a return to a calmer outlook.

The expected rainfall will be welcomed as water reservoir levels have still not returned to levels seen before the recent heatwave.

Farmers continue to face problems with dried-out lands and the nationwide hosepipe ban remains in place.

It is too soon to forecast conditions after Sunday but the subtropical cyclone is expected to have cleared early on Sunday morning.

Online Editors