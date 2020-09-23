Ireland should allow 'controlled spread' of Covid-19 among under-60s, Swedish expert to tell committee

A former Swedish Government medical adviser is to tell TDs that a “controlled” spread of Covid-19 should be allowed among the under-60s.

The country’s former chief epidemiologist, Dr Johan Giesecke, is expected to make the suggestion while saying older people should be protected at today’s meeting of the Dáil’s Special Committee on Covid-19 Response.

Sweden controversially did not enter full lockdown like other European countries, instead relying on people to modify their own behaviour while pursuing a strategy of developing ‘herd immunity’.

As well as his prior role in Sweden, Mr Giesecke is a former chief scientist at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

He last night submitted a list of bullet points he will address during his contribution to the committee’s meeting today.

Mr Giesecke will caution against comparing different countries’ Covid-19 strategies as “this epidemic is only in its beginning”. His notes said: “Even a ‘soft’ voluntary lock-down may be quite effective (and not only in Sweden)” and “people are not stupid”.

He is also to warn that Covid-19 strategies should not be built on a vaccine becoming available imminently becauses “we might have to wait for it and it may not be very effective in those who need it most”.

His speaking notes say: “Allow controlled spread among people below 60”, but there should be a focus on the old and frail with frequent testing of staff and residents in care homes.

He will speak of intensive contact tracing and testing of contacts.

Online Editors