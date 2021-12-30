Ireland set to benefit as European schools shun UK trips over Brexit constraints

Ireland is now more popular than Britain for school trips from the continent as a result of post-Brexit changes to group travel rules.

Eurovoyages, a French school trips operator, said that as of last month it had received 53 requests for short-stay visits to Ireland next year.

“We have received precisely two requests for the UK, one of which has already changed its mind and decided to visit Ireland (in 2022),” said Monique Tissot Martel, the company’s general manager. “Schools have forgotten the UK was a destination.”

Ireland is the big winner, but schools are also choosing to visit the largely English-speaking Netherlands, or else choosing Poland, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic.

As an EU member, Ireland accepts short-stay group passports and identity cards, whereas Britain has chosen not to accept them, now instead requiring full passports.

In many continental schools there are non-EU pupils with residency rights – for whom Britain requires an expensive individual visa as well as a passport. Rather than leaving individual pupils behind, schools are opting for Ireland instead.

Verdié Voyages, a French company that in 2019 sent 800 coachloads of schoolchildren to England, said it had received just 146 inquiries for UK trips next year, a fall of 80pc. By contrast, inquiries for trips to Ireland were down only 40pc.

“Requests are down for all destinations because of Covid,” said Marie Bayol, the company’s accommodation manager.

The slump in interest for the UK “is due to Brexit, a second impact that makes our main destination almost unsaleable”, she said.

Edward Hisbergues of PG Trips, a French operator specialising in English-speaking countries, said this company normally books 80pc of school trips to the UK and 20pc to Ireland.

But the situation had see-sawed in the other direction, he said. “For next year it is more like 10pc of requests for the UK and everything else is focused on Ireland, – even though it is more expensive.

“You only need an EU identity card to travel to Ireland, and for non-EU students the ‘list of travellers’ is still accepted.”

He added: “As far as Covid is concerned, the EU health pass is sufficient. People much prefer to pay a little more but not have all the UK constraints.”

Peter Adam of CTS Reisen in Germany, said his company had sent more than 1,200 school groups and 37,000 pupils to Britain in 2019 – but had no firm bookings at all for 2022.

About 80pc of the company’s customers that regularly booked trips to the UK were choosing alternative destinations, including, Ireland, he said. “The majority see the UK as too difficult now.”

Covid-19 restrictions were not the problem, he added, “even if they are tougher in the UK than in other European countries”, and parents were “often prepared to pay the extra cost of obtaining a full passport instead of an EU identity card”.

Susan Jones of LinguaStay, a UK homestay accommodation provider that usually welcomes 10,000 continental schoolchildren a year into about 300 host families, said the slump was “absolutely dramatic”.

Continental schools typically sent about a million pupils to the UK each year on organised trips, Ms Jones said, with France and Germany alone accounting for 850,000.

But for the February to June 2022 season, it was now clear that schools across the continent had “completely abandoned the UK for other countries”.

Figures for Ireland’s increase in bookings are hard to come by, but the sector says it has relatively little headroom for growth, while also subject to fluctuations in Covid travel rules.

“These children learn English staying in host families,” says Ms Jones. “They travel off peak, which helps many smaller towns outside peak season.”