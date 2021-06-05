There are plenty of clear and warm spells forecast for Saturday through to Monday this weekend.

There are to be prolonged dry and sunny spells this weekend with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens.

Met Éireann are forecasting “a good deal” of dry weather for the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures then set to climb into the 20s from next week.

Any patches of rain around on Saturday morning will clear eastwards with drier and brighter weather developing from the west of the country by this afternoon. There will be a chance of just scattered showers in the eastern half of the country.

Some showers may turn heavy in Ulster later, bringing a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm.

It will be warmest in the eastern half of the country, with highs ranging between 14 to 18 degrees.

Sunday will begin dry and there will be sunny spells for the afternoon, with isolated showers mainly in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 15 to 19 degrees with just light southerly breezes.

Bank holiday Monday will see another dry and bright start to the day with some sunny spells developing.

“Towards the afternoon, some isolated showers will develop along eastern and northeastern coastal counties and some light patchy rain or drizzle will develop along Atlantic coasts,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Highs of 19 degrees are expected but it will be cooler in the west and southwest due to fresher winds along the Atlantic.

Heading into next week, Tuesday is set to hit 21 degrees as temperatures increase, and dry conditions will prevail after an unsettled and drizzly morning. More rain will drift in from the Atlantic by evening, bringing a “warm and muggy” night.

It will be somewhat unsettled later next week with a mix of sunny spells and forecast highs of 22 degrees coupled with drizzly and overcast conditions at times. Next weekend is forecast to be much more settled and pleasant with temperatures again heading into the low 20s.