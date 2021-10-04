Ireland rolls out the green carpet for environmentalist on 1,500km walk in metal ball

A German artist is spending several days rolling around Ireland as he travels 1,500km to a climate conference – in a metal ball.

Arnd Drossel is making his way to Glasgow in a 160kg steel ball, which he welded together with his son. He arrived in Drogheda, Co Louth, today after a visit to Skerries in north Dublin.

Mr Drossel set off from his home in Paderborn, Germany, in July and his goal is to reach Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference at the start of November.

“I started on the 30th of July in my hometown in the centre of Germany. I’m working as an artist in Germany, and I built this sphere with my son and I’m walking inside this sphere from town to town up to Glasgow for the COP26,” he said.

“I’m doing this for our children, for their future. We humans have to take the issues of climate change and environmental protection into our own hands. Every contribution, no matter how small, is absolutely useful and indispensable.”

The environmentalist is asking people to make one small promise to try and live in a more sustainable way. He is collecting promises on his website and will roll through 60 cities in total.

“I want to create awareness for mother earth because whenever someone makes a promise for the future and for our children, we have a chance to change and to feel united. We can see and feel that we are making a change when we do it together. All people can take care of our future by making promises, just a small promise is a good first step,” he said.

He added: “That’s why I’m doing this promise walk to show people that my little step can get big things rolling and that’s why the ball is rolling.”

Mr Drossel said the metal sphere represents the world we live in, he said: “This ball is made of many wires and all the wires have crossing points and the crossing points symbolise that we are all connected around the world.”

For more information visit his website at mypromise.earth