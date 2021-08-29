Ireland records second-highest Covid rate among EU/EEA countries for the last fortnight despite very high vaccination rate

Only Cyprus has recorded more cases per capita in the past fortnight.

Ireland has the second highest rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe over the last 14 days, latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows.

According to the ECDC, Ireland recorded a 14-day infection rate of 496.57 cases per 100,000 people for weeks 32 and 33 of 2021 - last week and this week.

This trails only Cyprus, who have an infection rate of 602.59 per 100,000 for the same period.

However, public health officials here have warned in recent days that Ireland’s current 14-day infection rate has risen further to 531 cases per 100,000, meaning close to one out of every 188 people have been infected with the virus in the last fortnight.

This rise in incidence comes despite Ireland having one of the highest uptake rates for vaccination in the EU, with now close to 88pc of adults fully vaccinated and 91.7pc receiving at least one dose.

The benefits of high levels of vaccination in the population are being seen by the somewhat steady hospitalisation figures, albeit they are increasing at a slow rate.

Ireland recorded 18 Covid-19 deaths in the past week, the most in any week since mid-June, while hospitalisations are hovering around the 330 mark for the past few weeks.

In recent days, Nphet has voiced concern due to the rising incidence, with many Border Counties recording an incidence of over 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Carndonagh in Donegal has recorded an incidence of 2,694 new cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days. This equates to one in 37 people having tested positive for the virus there in the past fortnight.

