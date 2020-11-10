Ireland ranks highest in the world in principled aid donation

Ireland has ranked number one in the world in principled foreign aid according to a study carried out by the Overseas Development Index (ODI).

The Index examines how 29 donor countries spend their foreign aid to pursue their long-term strategic interests in a safer, stable and more prosperous world.

The ODI measures donors’ motives for “aid-giving at a time of growing nationalism and global division, when the costs of disunity could not be higher.”

Ireland came out on top with a score of 25/30 ahead of Norway, Sweden and Canada, who all scored 22.

Japan and Canada were the only non-European countries in the top 10.

The index scores countries in their attempts to; allocate aid to address critical development vulnerabilities and inequalities; ensure aid is allocated to channels and activities that address shared global challenges and to ensure aid is allocated to maximize every opportunity to achieve development impact.

Welcoming the ODI findings, Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy said: “I am proud of the world class work of Irish Aid. It is great to see others, like the Overseas Development Institute, recognise that work, finding Ireland to be the leading donor in delivering principled aid.

“Looking forward, Ireland will continue to champion the needs of those furthest behind. I am determined that Irish Aid will deepen its engagement on climate change, on strengthening global health systems, and responding to the needs of those in crisis and conflict as a priority.

“This ODI report comes as Ireland prepares to take our seat on the UN Security Council, where we will work with our partners in the international community to promote our shared values of peace, justice and human rights. We will also continue to champion the role of the multilateral system, in a time when global cooperation is increasingly under threat,” Minister Brophy said.

