Ireland poised for record ‘Biden bounce’ for 2024 tourism season in US

IRELAND is poised for record numbers of North American holidaymakers in 2024 as tourism industry officials predicted a remarkable 'Biden Bounce' in the wake of the hugely successful US Presidential visit.

Some hotels have confirmed a 30pc-plus surge in queries from the US as well as Canada and Mexico in the wake of the extensive coverage of US President Joe Biden's four day visit to the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Airlines including Aer Lingus, United, American Airlines and Delta are now examining enhanced schedules for Ireland next year with new routes and greater flight frequency.

The so-called 'Biden bounce' came as Ireland is set to hit the headlines with another Presidential visit - this time involving former US President Donald Trump who will visit his Doonbeg resort in Clare this week.

Mr Trump is expected to arrive at Shannon Airport on May 3 and will spend two days at his Doonbeg resort.

The visit is private and Mr Trump will have his normal Secret Service protection detail with him.

The former President is also expected to visit his golf resort in Scotland, Turnberry as part of his European trip.

He is expected to play golf at both resorts during the visits.

Mr Trump's last visit to Ireland was in June 2019.

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said there was significant positive momentum for Ireland on the core North American market in the wake of President Biden's visit.

"There is no doubt that some of that (post-Presidential visit inquiries from North America) will convert to bookings and visits. But we also have a strong exchange between the US Dollar and the Euro now which is conducive to visits from the US."

He said that so-called heritage tourism, where people want to trace their family roots and which was front-and-centre of President Biden's visit, should benefit places in Ireland beyond the normal tourist trails.

Extensive American TV coverage of President Biden's visits to Belfast, Carlingford, Dundalk, Dublin, Knock and Ballina have been described as "a promotional and marketing God-send" for Ireland.

President Biden's pride in his Irish-American heritage is also expected to tap into the vast tourism potential of the 32m Americans who claim Irish ancestry.

Patrick Murphy, who is Regional General Manager of the G Hotel, Hardiman and House Galway, said US tourists were already returning to Ireland in their droves after the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he stressed that if the fruits of President Biden's visit are to be fully delivered, Ireland must maintain maximum flight access from North America, particularly to Shannon Airport.

"The US market has always been a key segment for the Irish hospitality industry, in particular for the west of Ireland and thankfully the US guests have very much returned in their droves this year," he said.

"I don’t think we can say that we will see an immediate lift in the coming months on the back of the President Biden visit, as lead time for booking is generally longer."

"But traffic to our various websites (G Hotel, Hardiman on Eyre Square and House Galway) and bookings for the latter half of the year are certainly very strong."

"If better flight access into Shannon and Dublin can be maintained for the later months of the year, then we believe we will see the fruits of this momentous visit in what traditionally were seen as slower months."

"Our partners in the US and the guests themselves are telling us that they are looking for amazing experiences, which we provide in abundance in Ireland, and they are willing to travel outside the high demand periods."

"On a personal note we can certainly say we got a lift in the G Hotel as we hosted a number of the delegates and entourage that accompanied President Biden’s visit to his homeland of Mayo."

Trigon Hotels managing director Aaron Mansworth said they were "very excited" about the prospects for the 2024 tourism season in the wake of President Biden's visit.

"It is a good news story not just for the tourism industry but for the Irish economy in general," he said.

"The North American market wouldn't be as big for us as it would be for say some hotels in Kerry or Dublin. But our Metropole Hotel in Cork traditionally handles a lot of American tourists who are basing themselves in Cork to visit Blarney Castle or the Jameson Whiskey Heritage Centre in Midleton."

"There certainly has been an increase in queries and that can only bode well for the future. After a difficult couple of years for the industry it is wonderful to be talking about growth, expansion and increasing numbers of North American tourists arriving on our shores."

Manager of Dublin's InterContinental Hotel, Nicky Logue, said it will take time to assess the full spin-off benefit for the tourism industry from President Biden's visit.

“It’s probably a little too early to see if President Biden’s visit has had an impact on US bookings yet, but we have seen an increase in website visits and interest from the US since his trip to Ireland," he said.

"We would need to have a bigger window to monitor the traffic and bookings to see if there is a surge or an increase coming from the US, but the US is already one of our Top 3 markets for the hotel along with Irish and UK visitors”.

The so-called 'Biden Bounce' is also set to consolidate Ireland's attractiveness on the North American market as a luxury holiday destination.

In 2019 Ireland welcomed more holidaymakers from North America than from the UK - a legacy from Brexit that is predicted to remain for some time.

Four years ago, one-in-five tourists choosing Ireland for their break were from North America.

Tourism now accounts for almost 4pc of all Irish tax revenue - and delivers roughly €1.8bn in exchequer revenue each year.

Of the seven million tourists who visited Ireland in 2022, some one and a half million were from North America.

Visitor numbers from North America are expected to soar to over two million this year with the prospect of the full 'Biden Bounce' to come for 2024.