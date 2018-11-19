Ireland players wear black armbands in respect of football fan who tragically drowned

Ireland players wore black armbands this evening in respect of a supporter who lost his life in a tragic incident in the Danish city of Copenhagen.

David Clerkin (30), from Drogheda, Co Louth was found "lifeless" in the city's harbour yesterday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie that it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

Police are investigating the football fan's death but foul play is not suspected.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told Independent.ie: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade cannot comment on individual cases, however, we can confirm we are providing consular assistance to the family of an individual in Copenhagen."

A spokeswoman for the Copenhagen police confirmed that there does not appear to be anything suspicious relating to the man’s death at this stage.

"I can confirm that the man is an Irish national, we received a report at 10.27am on Sunday morning and the man was discovered in the harbour. There will be an inquest but it is not suspicious," she added.

Meanwhile, the FAI has expressed its condolences to the family of Mr Clerkin and said an official request has been submitted to UEFA to hold a minute’s silence before kick-off in tonight's game in Aarhus.

The Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of Mr Clerkin, who was a devout football fan.

The FAI said they are continuing to work with An Garda Síochána and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the matter.

Martin O'Neill's team drew 0-0 with Denmark this evening.

