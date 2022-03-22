Ireland planning for potential arrival of 200,000 refugees from Ukraine, minister says

Refugee Gallina and her son Valentino from Ukraine, fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, arrive in Goerlitz via Poland, on their way to Leipzig, Germany. Picture: Reuters

The Irish Government is planning for the potential arrival of 200,000 Ukrainians into the country as the Russian invasion continues.

A Cabinet meeting later on Tuesday will see ministers discuss the crisis in war-torn Ukraine as well as the Irish response.

The Government has already welcomed about 10,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country but is preparing for tens of thousands more.

The number of refugees Ireland expects to take has risen greatly since the start of Russia’s invasion, as nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population have already fled their homes, with more than 3.5million of them already having fled the country.

The 200,000 figure for Ireland is based on the expectation that 2pc of the 10 million people likely set to flee Ukraine could come to the Republic.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said on Tuesday that planning is continuing into how to provide adequate accommodation and support for refugees arriving into the country.

"While there isn't the opportunity to put long-term permanent accommodation in place overnight, the best possible arrangements must be put in place to accommodate them to meet their basic needs, to ensure that they are sheltered and looked after, and have access to education and healthcare, and, indeed, employment," he told RTÉ radio.

"So, it's going to be a challenge as we move along."

Mr McConalogue is also seeking Cabinet approval for a €12 million package for tillage farmers in a bid to boost crop production amid the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

Farmers have already reported a spike in the cost of fertiliser and animal feed.

Tillage farmers will play a "really, really important" role in food production and grain production, the minister said.

However, he acknowledged the growing burden of high costs facing farmers.

"It will be more challenging this year from a cost point of view, from a supply chain point of view, I think we will meet those challenges and we will continue to ensure that we produce food as we normally do, and indeed supply internationally as well," he said.