Ireland not affected by European heatwave, forecasters issue wind warnings for number of counties

Ireland is not due to be affected by dangerous heatwave which is sweeping across Europe, causing wildfires in Greece and Italy.

According to forecasters, average weather for this time of year is in store for the country this weekend, with temperatures in the mid to high teens forecast.

"For the week ahead the vast majority of places will be in the mid to high teens,” Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said.

"There is much warmer air down over the Mediterranean and the southern half of Europe and that’s where the high pressure is and that's where the highest temperatures are but for ourselves it's still for the most part areas of low pressure, which means that it will be mostly cooler.

"That’s about average for this time of year, our temperatures at the moment are quite typical for August in Ireland.

"While it will be reasonably mild on Saturday and Sunday for a time we actually come into a northwesterly air flow which then will probably make it cool next week by comparison.”

There are strong winds on the west coast today as Met Éireann has issued three yellow wind warnings.

A warning is in place until 3pm today for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo while Cork’s warning expires at 1pm and the warning for Kerry ends at 11am.

These winds will moderate later but will remain strong near west and northwest coasts and tonight will remain windy near northern and western coasts.

Tomorrow will see a mix of sunny spells and showers with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees and as cloud thickens rain will push into southern parts of the country overnight.

Saturday will see this wet weather edge a bit further northwards and is likely to be heavy in places with some spot flooding.

The flooding risk is greatest in the southwest, however, some northern parts of the country may hold dry, and the rain will turn more showery later.

Sunday will bring some further showery rain at times but good dry periods also. Winds will be mostly light but they may freshen for a time on Sunday near the south coast.

Sunday will be slightly higher than Saturday with temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees.