Ireland news headlines today: Pubs and restaurants want to scrap social distancing for vaccine passes; thousands of homes put out of reach for families by rent rules

Pubs and restaurants are demanding social distancing be scrapped for indoor dining if vaccine passes are introduced.

Pubs and restaurants demand end to social distancing for vaccinated customers

The hospitality industry insist rules on table distances should be ditched in return for pub and restaurant owners supporting plans for a new vaccine ID system for indoor dining. Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, tables must be kept two metres apart if customers are staying longer than 105 minutes.

Thousands of homes put out of reach of family ownership by rent rules

Almost 9,000 new apartments have been put out of reach of homebuyers since divisive build-to-rent arrangements were introduced. Housing experts have labelled this approach to housing provision a “disaster”, warning corporate investors could be creating the “tenements of the 21st Century”.

Bewildered Trump lashes out over ‘unfair’ tax charges

Donald Trump has appeared to admit the central thrust of the criminal case against his property empire, asking how “anybody could know” businesses have to pay tax on the benefits they offer staff, such as company cars or school fees.

Birthday girl Bridget (106) reveals her simple secret to a long life

A 106-year-old has revealed her secret to a long and healthy life. Bridget Tierney, from Loughduff, Co Cavan, revealed her simple secret to longevity is “staying calm, never getting too ruffled about anything and eating well”.

Fine Gael complains to RTÉ after Ivana Bacik’s TV appearance

Fine Gael has angrily complained to RTÉ after the Labour Party’s Ivana Bacik appeared on a prime time TV show just three days out from the by-election in Dublin Bay South. The Senator featured prominently on a programme called ‘National Treasures’.

Allison Bray: 'Those of us in our 60s are living in exile as we await the second dose'

'I turned 60 in April. Yet had I been born a month later I would probably be fully vaccinated now from a one-shot dose for the over-50s from my local pharmacy. Instead, I feel like a child playing musical chairs who sat down too soon before the music stopped and am now disqualified from the game.', Allison Bray writes.

Wolfwalkers and Normal People win top gongs at virtual IFTA awards

The critically-acclaimed and award-winning animated film Wolfwalkers has won the top honour at this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards. Normal People was another big winner during a star-studded virtual ceremony hosted by Gráinne Seoige and broadcast on Virgin Media One last night.

Dick Clerkin: 'Stephen Cluxton’s absence is an unwelcome distraction for Farrell and his players'

"Some might reasonably argue, that as sitting All-Ireland winning captain, and as the most influential footballer of not only his generation, but possibly ever, a tad more clarity might be forthcoming as to why Stephen Cluxton has not re-joined the panel, nor announced his retirement if that ultimately is his intention", Dick Clerkin says.