Ireland needs to build more prisons, says outgoing Justice Minister Simon Harris

Ireland needs to build more prisons because of our expanding population, Justice Minister Simon Harris said today.

Mr Harris, who is imminently to hand back the Justice portfolio to Helen McEntee TD as she returns from maternity leave, said Ireland needed both penal reform and increased prison capacity.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr Harris said: “We’ve got to do two things — penal reform, yes, but we’ve also got to recognise that there were some really heinous crimes that do merit a longer custodial sentence than is currently the case.”

Mr Harris said he believed there were too many people being sent to jail for minor crimes, from the District Court.

“That’s the point I'm trying to make. I mean, there's absolutely a need to continue to invest in youth diversion projects, and to continue to support the probation service.

“Absolutely you need to look at community sanctions, such as community service. Much of that is underway. But even if you do all of that, I'm absolutely confident that you do need to increase prison capacity.”

Mr Harris said he had spoken to District Court judges during his tenure, in terms of the suite of options that are available to them.

“So yes, penal reform is a very active part of the work of the Department of Justice. But I do get extremely frustrated when people try to reduce the conversation to prison capacity around penal reform or more capacity.

“In my view, you need absolutely need both,” the minister said.

“And I do want to see the policy of minimum tariffs brought to Government this year so we can make progress on that area.”

Mr Harris noted reforms currently going through the Dáil on assault causing harm, one of the most common offences brought to court. It will double the maximum sentence from five years to 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Minister subsequently confirmed a new policy to set minimum tariffs for people who commit heinous crimes.

This will mean judges will be empowered to set a minimum period of imprisonment for mandatory life sentences — such as 20, 30 or even 40 years.

The Minister say he believes this will provide families of victims with the certainty they need on the future.

Minimum tariffs are in place in the United Kingdom and the Minister has agreed similar measures should now be legislated for here.

Proposals will go to Government later this year. This arises from previous work undertaken by Law Reform Commission, he said.