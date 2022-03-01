Ireland must question its own security policy in light of Russian invasion of Ukraine, says Leo Varadkar

IRELAND must ask itself whether its military neutrality will save it from conflict, given the current Russian invasion in Ukraine, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said the Russian invasion of Ukraine requires Ireland to examine its own security policy, and while it won’t make any “knee-jerk” decisions, Ireland must question the assumption that neutrality will keep Ireland out of future conflicts.

“For the past 70 years we’ve had the assumption that our military neutrality would protect us – and it has – and if we were attacked, [we also presumed] NATO countries like the US and UK would come to our aid in any case,” Mr Varadkar said on RTÉ News at One.

"But we have to ask ourselves can we [still] assume that.

“Ukraine is not a NATO member and it’s not being fought for by NATO countries. That requires us to think about our own defensive capabilities…where we see ourselves in the European security architecture.

"I don’t see us applying to join NATO but I do see us getting more involved in European defence.



The Tánaiste said “we need to wake ourselves up” to the fact that Ukraine is paying the price for Vladimir Putin’s perception that the West is weak.

“The world is not a safe place. There are dictators with immense power that don’t share our values and we need to be able to defend ourselves.”

Mr Varadkar said it was important for some diplomatic channels to remain open for a variety of reasons, such as the fact that four Irish babies are currently in Ukraine in a maternity hospital.

“Kyiv, and that maternity hospital, could be under Russian occupation within weeks – we need to be able to talk to the Russians.

“Even in times of war, countries exchange ambassadors as you need someone to talk to. We have Irish citizens in Russia, hundreds. There are about 50 Irish students in Moscow, for example.”

Ukrainians that seek refuge in Ireland will not have to seek asylum, he said. They will be given special status in which they can work, be educated and be treated “almost as though they are EU citizens”.

This will be for a period of between one and three years, Mr Varadkar said.

“We’re inspired by the Ukrainian government and people in their bravery while resisting the Russian invasion. We will take all actions short of military action to support them. That means financial assistance, humanitarian assistance.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland will be making a full pro-rata contribution to the EU Ukrainian fund. However, Ireland’s contribution won’t go towards funding of lethal weapons.

“The Irish money will be used to pay for fuel, flak jackets and helmets rather than lethal weapons.”

Mr Varadkar said Ireland did examine the possibility of sending weapons such as javelins to Ukraine but said the weapons “were not suitable to be exported to Ukraine”.

“Even if they were, we are a militarily neutral country… and that means we don’t commit troops for combat in wars and that means not providing weapons to anyone.”

The EU must look at enlargement as a matter of urgency in light of the war, the Tánaiste said, with countries such as Albania and North Macedonia waiting “too long to join the European Union”.

“We need to reach out to Serbia and say to them, ‘you’re part of the West’. We need to talk to Moldova about what they might be able to do,” he added.