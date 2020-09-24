Ireland must not make mistakes made by British in Brexit in efforts to end partition - O'Callaghan

IRELAND must not make the same mistakes in efforts to end partition that the British made ahead of Brexit, senior Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan has told the Dáil.

Instead Mr O'Callaghan suggested that a team of academics needs to be brought together to propose a constitution for "a new Ireland".

He was speaking during a Dáil debate on Brexit that saw several Sinn Féin TDs argue that now is the time to seek to bring about a United Ireland.

In his contribution Mr O'Callaghan gave an account of the history of Brexit including claims by its supporters before and after the vote that there would be no difficulty in agreeing a trade deal with the EU.

He said: "What has really happened is that the people who advanced Brexit didn't think about it and didn't think of the consequences before they put that important issue to the vote of the people of the United Kingdom."

He criticised the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial Internal Market Bill that undermines the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU and the Irish protocols aimed at avoiding a hard border and the UK Government itself admits breaks international law.

Mr O'Callaghan said: "One thing we cannot do as a country and one the European Union cannot do as a union is to appease lawlessness on the part of a state... if you appease lawlessness you're only going to encourage the law breaker."

He added: "A lot of people have spoken about reunification in this House and the end of partition.

"I think that's a very valid point.

"But can I say this let us not make the same mistake about ending partition that the British made when it came to Brexit.

"We need to prepare for it.

"We need to get a team of academics together, who can put forward a constitution for a new Ireland.

"And that is something that we need to ensure that we do that we don't make the same mistakes."

