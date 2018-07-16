Ireland legend Paul McGrath tells of 'delight' as Sean Cox wakes from coma

Soccer legend Paul McGrath has joined the large number of people sending messages of support to Sean Cox after the Liverpool fan regained consciousness earlier this week.

The father of three, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, had been in a coma for almost three months since he was attacked before Liverpool’s Champion’s League semi-final match against AS Roma.

Mr Cox (53), who was struck in the head by a belt, was hospitalised on April 24 and later transferred to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital for further treatment.

Former Ireland and Manchester United star McGrath said he was “delighted” at the news that Mr Cox’s condition was improving and wished him all the best.

“Delighted to hear that Liverpool supporter Sean Cox has regained consciousness after three months in a coma following a brutal attack before the Liverpool v Roma game. Wishing Sean and his family all the best,” McGrath wrote on his Instagram page.

His delight at the news was echoed by fellow Ireland great John Aldridge, who described the news as “brilliant”.

Mr Cox’s employers, Precision Cables, said his colleagues were “overwhelmed by the support and good wishes for Sean and his family that they receive on a daily basis”. They asked people to keep Mr Cox in their prayers.

In a statement posted on electrical industry website, electric.ie, they said: “Sean Cox continues to recover slowly in Beaumont Hospital Dublin. He suffered a severe bleed to the brain following a horrific assault outside Liverpool football stadium ahead of Champions League tie with AC Roma on April 24. Sean has regained consciousness and is undergoing dedicated rehabilitation. Recovery is progressing positively, but very slowly.”

Mr Cox was airlifted from a Liverpool hospital to Beaumont at the end of May.

Roma fan Filippo Lombardi (21) has pleaded not guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm as well as denying a charge of violent disorder outside the Liverpool team’s home ground.

Another Italian, Daniele Sciusco (29), has admitted a charge of violent disorder. In the aftermath of the attack on Mr Cox more than 500 friends and neighbours gathered at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Dunboyne for a prayer service and to offer their support to his wife and children.

Mr Cox is a treasurer at St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA Club and many locals turned up in the club’s colours as a mark of solidarity. Among those in attendance was legendary Meath Gaelic football manager Sean Boylan.

Before the second-leg clash with Roma, Liverpool hung a St Peter’s jersey with Mr Cox’s name on it in the dressing room.

Speaking during the service, parish priest Fr Patrick O’Connor described the attack on Mr Cox as “senseless violence”.

Online Editors