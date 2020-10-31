Ireland just one of four EU countries where seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate is down

Worries over a rise in coronavirus cases pushed markets down this week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ireland is just one of four EU countries where the seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate has fallen, according to new figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The seven-day incidence rate has decreased here by 36pc.

It is also still too early to see the effect from the Level 5 lockdown.

Some 24 of the 28 European countries recorded a rise in the past week from their previous incidence rate the week before.

France accounted for the greatest number of new cases, with over 200,000 more cases.

The UK has seen an increase of 30pc in the last week.

The report added that although the number of deaths is gradually increasing, the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, compared to the early phase of the pandemic in the spring.

However, although the country as a whole has seen a drop in the incidence rate in the past week several counties are suffering from a rise in the spread of Covid-19.

Donegal, Louth, Kerry, Carlow, Mayo, Laois, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Tipperary have experienced an increase in the 14-day incidence since the Level 5 lockdown was imposed last week.

Despite feeling positive about the decrease in cases, the Department of Health and HSE continue to worry about a potential rise of cases in older people.

GPs have been warned to be on alert for a potential rise in Covid-19 infections among older people and told to review the treatment wishes of nursing home residents if they become very ill with the disease.

Dr Colm Henry, clinical director of the HSE said there is a possibility the virus will strike more people over 65 who are at higher risk of complications and hospitalisation.

Dr Henry told GPs the “greatest proportion of new cases globally are in Europe comprising 38pc, where there’s a range of social restrictions and measures being put in place to try and halve the exponential growth of the virus and its spread to older and vulnerable groups.

“The same pattern is being noticed in other countries as in our own country- a lag time and then an inevitable spread to older and vulnerable groups and spread within congregated settings.

“And the experience is showing that despite knowledge, and despite preparation, it is not possible to protect older and vulnerable groups against widespread community transmission.”

Online Editors