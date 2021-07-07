Ireland is the most expensive country in the EU to buy alcohol and tobacco, according to the latest statics published in Eurostat’s Price Level Index.

The statistics released in June compare the prices of consumer goods and services in 2020 between the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It found that the consumer price level of alcohol in Ireland is 180.7, which is 86.9pc higher than the European average.

The cheapest country in the EU for alcohol is Romania with a price level of 73.8.

Out of Europe as a whole, Ireland had the third highest price level for alcohol in 2020. Coming in first was Norway followed by Iceland.

Last year, citizens in Nowary were paying 119.7pc over the European average for alcohol. Meanwhile, Bulgaria has the cheapest alcohol out of the 37 countries according to the Price Level Index.

“Ireland has the highest PLI for alcoholic beverages and tobacco,” the study stated. “Among all countries, Switzerland has the highest price level for food and non-alcoholic beverages, Norway for alcoholic beverages and tobacco and Denmark has the highest price levels for clothing and for footwear.”

Ireland was also found to have the most expensive non-alcoholic drinks in the EU, with prices being 35pc above the European average.

The statistics also compared prices of other consumer goods such as clothing and electronics, however, the study noted that the “highest price dispersion is found for alcoholic beverages and tobacco”.

It added: “This is mainly due to large differences in taxation on these products across the 37 countries. Much less dispersion is observed in the prices of clothing and footwear.”

Out of the 37 countries, Ireland is also one of the most expensive for restaurants and hotels with prices to dine out or to have an overnight stay 23pc above the European average.

Norway was again the most expensive country for hospitality with restaurant and hotel prices in 2020 being 154pc above the EU average.