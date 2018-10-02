Karen Twomey emigrated to a new life in Vancouver in the heart of the crash in 2012.

'Ireland is now a better place, but housing crisis is really appalling' - expat's homecoming

But recently she returned to Ireland and struggled for half a year to find a home.

Ms Twomey (34), originally from Co Cork, said: "I was in Vancouver from 2012 to 2017 and I loved it. I was on €30,000 for an admin job. You couldn't have earned anything like that here.

"The healthcare system was incredible and it's a much better quality of life."

But, she added: "I missed being creative, I used to do stand-up in Dublin and I missed the people, the craic.

"I could see others moving home and the recovery was getting easier - my heart was telling me to return.

"I was co-founder of the Repeal Global movement in Vancouver and I could see such change at home too."

But she had not realised how the housing crisis had affected Dublin.

"The country has changed so much for the better with marriage equality and Repeal, but the housing crisis is really appalling when most people are struggling on the same salary as before - that's not right."

The latest government figures show almost 10,000 people are homeless, including almost 4,000 children.

