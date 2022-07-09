‘Ireland is my favourite place to play golf. When you come here, you’re treated like a king,’ says Hollywood star Bill Murray

Dan Aykroyd famously said his mercurial, charming, irascible and often controversial friend Bill Murray should best be described as The Murricane.

Like a force of nature, everyone knows when Murray (71) is around – and he often leaves chaos in his wake. He has even inspired a cocktail called The Murricane (a combination of bourbon, watermelon, basil, lemon, elderflower and a tiny pinch of black pepper).

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman famously admitted Murray was “sort of a remarkable force of nature”.

In Ireland, the comedian and actor is revered as much for his pride in his Irish heritage as for his humility, patience and kindness in dealing with his army of fans.

For the past month, the Illinois-born star has been based in Ireland – primarily as a guest of Limerick billionaire JP McManus.

They made an appearance at the All-Ireland quarter-final at Semple Stadium in Thurles last month, and Murray has been one of the star attractions at the McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, which attracted 40,000 visitors a day to the Limerick heritage village.

With the exception of Tiger Woods and Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, Murray was the most sought after celebrity in Adare. Anyone who met him had nothing but praise for the kindness he showed them.

“He was the nicest man – there were no airs or graces about him. He was an absolute gentleman towards our family,” Mags Clancy said after meeting the star in Adare.

It’s eight years since Murray spoke about his love for Ireland as a golfing destination.

“My favourite place to play golf is in Ireland,” he said. “That’s where my ancestors come from and it’s the most beautiful country to play golf in. When you come as a guest to play golf, you are treated like a king.”

Last year, he returned to Ireland to play at Druids Glen in Wicklow. Golf director Marcus Doyle said at the time it was a thrill for everyone to welcome the star – and Murray was incredibly kind to everyone he met on the day.

“Delighted to welcome Bill Murray and his family... it was a very special day for all,” he said.

This time around, Murray arrived in Ireland under a cloud after filming on his latest movie, Being Mortal, was suspended because of allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set by the star.

Precise details of the allegations have not been revealed, but Murray acknowledged in May during a CNBC interview that there was a “difference of opinion” with a female on set.

“I did something I thought was funny and it was not taken that way,” he said. “As of now, we are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other.

“We are both professionals, we like each other’s work, we like each other, I think, and if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me.”

Murray added that he had been thinking about what happened over the past few weeks. Being Mortal, which is produced by Searchlight Films, is scheduled for release next year. While it is roughly halfway through production, it remains unclear when or if filming will resume.

It is not the first time the actor has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 1978, as an episode of Saturday Night Live aired, he got into a fight with Chevy Chase, one of the first stars of the show, who had departed for a movie career.

Verbal sparring between the men escalated and ended in them grappling on set to the astonishment of cast members. Murray later described the clash as “an Oedipal thing” – explaining that “we all felt mad he had left us… somehow I was the avenging angel who had to speak for everyone. But Chevy and I are friends now. It is all fine”.

Renowned for his quirky nature, Murray has steadfastly refused to live in Hollywood – epicentre of the film industry – and operates entirely without an agent.

On occasions, he loves to go off the grid and prove impossible to locate – until he shows up at a golf event or festival, where he will happily pose for selfies with fans.

Unlike other, more stand-offish stars, Murray is famous for photo-bombing unsuspecting members of the public and even crashing parties. Apparently, he will depart the scene after whispering in the host’s ear: “No one will ever believe you.”

Currently based in South Carolina, such is his profile that the Charleston Insider published a blog post naming the restaurants, pubs and sports centres where he is most likely to appear.

After almost five decades in showbusiness, he has inevitably made friends along the way, including George Clooney. On the other hand, veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss has spoken about a clash that led the Jaws actor to brand Murray “an Irish drunken bully”.

In an interview with Yahoo! in 2019, Dreyfuss recalled that during the filming of 1991 film What About Bob?, Murray got drunk at a dinner and a slight change to the film script was sought.

“He put his face next to me, nose to nose,” Dreyfuss said. “And he screamed at the top of his lungs, ‘Everyone hates you! You are tolerated!’

“There was no time to react because he leaned back and he took a modern glass-blown ashtray. He threw it at my face, and it weighed about three-quarters of a pound. And he missed me. He tried to hit me. I got up and left.”

Murray’s version of events was slightly different.

“I drove him nuts and he encouraged me to drive him nuts,” he said.

Murray also clashed with director Richard Donner during the filming of 1988’s Scrooged. Donner later insisted the star was “superbly creative – but occasionally difficult”.

Perhaps best-known was the falling out between Murray and his long-time friend and collaborator, Harold Ramis.

The pair starred together in such blockbusters as Stripes and Ghostbusters, but after a clash during the filming of Groundhog Day (1993), they did not speak to each other for decades.

When Murray learned Ramis had been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, he arrived unannounced at his front door with a box of doughnuts.

Ramis had by then lost the ability to speak, but they spent several hours together. A few weeks later, in February 2014, Ramis died, aged 69.

Murray was also involved in a headline-grabbing spat with Lucy Liu while filming Charlie’s Angels in 2000.

During an on-set argument, Liu claimed Murray used “inexcusable and unacceptable” language toward her.

“I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it,” Liu later told The Los Angeles Times.

“Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have.

“I’m not going to sit there and be attacked. I don’t want to be that person that is not going to speak up for myself and stand by the only thing that I have, which is my dignity and self-respect.”

But perhaps the story that best captures Murray’s irascibility and yet his deep-rooted decency is Anjelica Huston’s tale from the set of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004).

In a 2019 interview with Vulture, Huston told how Murray invited the cast

out for dinner – but omitted her.

The film featured not only Murray and Huston but stars such as Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson and Cate Blanchett.

Huston said she was very hurt by the episode and later confronted Murray about what happened.

But she also pointed out that when her husband Robert Graham died in 2008, Murray attended the funeral.

“He showed up at my husband’s funeral. He could not have been nicer that day. He showed up. A lot of people didn’t.”

Murray is known for working only on projects he is interested in and by which feels challenged.

He agreed to work on young director Wes Anderson’s Rushmore (1998) for just $9,000 – and offered $25,000 of his own money to cover the costs of helicopter rental when the film’s backers refused to pay for it.

Sophia Coppola admitted she spent months trying to lure Murray to star in Lost in Translation (2003), with the production based entirely around his involvement.

Murray honoured a pledge to provide his voice for the animated hit Garfield (2004) after realising he had got involved only because he confused the movie’s scriptwriter, Joel Cohen, for the more famous Joel Coen (director of The Big Lebowski, Fargo and O Brother, Where Art Thou).