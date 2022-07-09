| 14.9°C Dublin

‘Ireland is my favourite place to play golf. When you come here, you’re treated like a king,’ says Hollywood star Bill Murray

The actor has been popping up at sports events up and down the country

Bill Murray at the JP McManus Pro Am at Adare, Co Limerick, on July 4. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Ralph Riegel

Dan Aykroyd famously said his mercurial, charming, irascible and often controversial friend Bill Murray should best be described as The Murricane.

Like a force of nature, everyone knows when Murray (71) is around – and he often leaves chaos in his wake. He has even inspired a cocktail called The Murricane (a combination of bourbon, watermelon, basil, lemon, elderflower and a tiny pinch of black pepper).

