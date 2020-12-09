Ireland is most generous country in the world on GoFundMe for third year running

Hard-working staff in St James' Hospital with Feed the Heroes helpers. Feed the Heroes received 19,367 donations this year so far, totaling 1.4m in donations.

Ireland has retained the position of most generous country in the world on GoFundMe for a third year running with the highest number of donations per capita.

Nearly 1.5 million donations were made in Ireland throughout 2020, which is more than three times the amount of donations that were made in Ireland in 2019.

At a time when generosity and kindness was needed more than ever, Ireland stepped up and created hundreds of campaigns related to Covid-19 to support people across the country, GoFundMe confirmed.

One in four campaigns created during 2020 in Ireland were related to Covid-19 - including campaigns to feed healthcare workers, support for charity campaigns which have been cancelled and support for various industries impacted, such as the arts community.

Read More

More than 25,000 donations were made to campaigns on April 21, the busiest day for donations in Ireland, at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

The campaigns that drew most donations on GoFundMe in Ireland this year include; Do it for Dan; A better life for Livie; Feed the Heroes and Brave like Emmeline Holland.

Galway topped the list as the most generous city in the country with Dublin and then Limerick following closely behind.

John Coventry, GoFundMe’s senior international director, said: "From the front line of the fight against Covid-19 to rallying round poorly kids and everything in between, the compassion shown across Ireland in 2020 has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"We love seeing Ireland top the generosity tables year after year, and while in many ways 2020 has been a year to forget, I hope the solidarity, kindness and generosity that shone through across Ireland and around the world remains in our collective memory."

Read More

Online Editors