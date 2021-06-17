Ireland is hitting the biggest peak yet in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccinations with up to 330,000 doses to be administered this week - but it will suffer a fall in supplies in July, the HSE said today.

Over 300,000 doses will be given this week, next week and the week after but in July just two vaccines - Pfizer and Moderna - will be available and this will slow down roll out.

The pace of the roll out will slow down.

It comes as the portal for 35 to 39 year olds to register for a vaccine opens on Sunday beginning with 39 year olds.

Around 710,000 people are in this age category and it will take longer to get through them.

Supply lines will be hovering at around 200,000 or so a week in July.

So far 3.45m vaccines have been administered with 2.3 people given a first dose and 1.2 m fully vaccinated.

It means that around 31pc of adults are fully vaccinated.

The HSE will no longer be taking deliveries AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson vaccines from July and supplies of Pfizer will also fall in that month.

In a new development HSE chief Paul Reid said that people who want a Covid-19 test will shortly be able to book one themselves online at their nearest testing centre and no longer call their GP.

The number of cases of the Delta variant has risen again to 180 and now accounts for 5pc of all cases which are analysed.

HSE chief Colm Henry said there is a big increase in transmissability of the variant particularly among household members and it is inevitable it will rise here further.

However, overall the Covid-19 situation here is continuing to improve with the fourteen day incidence per 100,000 down to 103 per 100,000 and a five day moving average number of cases at 283.

There are 54 Covid-19 patients in hospital and the number in intensive care has fallen to 18.

The majority of people who are getting infected - around 83.5pc - are under 45 years of age.

Just 6pc are over 55 and 2pc are over 65.

The 450,000 people , mainly in their 60s, who got a first dose of AztraZeneca will get their second dose by the week beginning July 19.

Dr Henry said the link between cases and harm has almost been completely broken.

However, the health service is continuing to struggle in the wake of the cyber attack and hospitals, particularly in the west, are seeing a surge in patients attending emergency departments with a rising number of these having to be admitted.

Mr Reid said today is day 35 since the service was struck by the ransonware attack and it has been a "35 day hell."

The old spectre of patients waiting on trolleys in emergency departments is now looming again.

Hospitals are reporting more patients are presenting with frailty and acuity.

Asked if a ransom had been paid to criminals behind the cyber attack Mr Reid said:"Certainly to my knowledge demands have been made but no payments have been made.

"We have been focused on restoration of systems and data protection and its in the hands of the intelligence agency after that. But as you have heard publicly the Government says no ransom has been paid."

However, he said he would not necessarily know if a ransom was paid.

Chief operations officer Ann O Connor said some sites remain challenged in their ability to deliverable a considerable level of service.

Whilst time critical endoscopy continues, scheduled endoscopy services have been severely impacted.

In relation to cancer care local challenges remain with connectivity across all systems.

Emergency and elective surgeries continue in most sites, with an ongoing reliance on manual processes;

Rapid Access Clinics are continuing at present but are not at a normal level of service; and

Radiology and pathology services remain significantly impacted by intermittent access to systems.

Obstetric services have been maintained and contingencies are in place to minimise impact on deliveries and emergency care; and scheduled gynaecology services have been impacted.