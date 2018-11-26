Ireland is among top honeymoon hotspots for gay couples

Ireland has been named among the top five worldwide honeymoon destinations for LGBT couples.

A global study put us in fifth position, three years after becoming the first country in the world to approve same-sex marriage by a popular vote.

The new study on the world's best honeymoon hotspots for LGBT newlyweds considered a series of factors including safety and the inclusivity of the destination.

The Latin America Travel Company named Canada - where LGBT couples have been able to marry since 2005 - as the ultimate destination for newlyweds.

Ireland was the second highest ranking European destination after Switzerland.

Ireland scored full marks in the categories of honeymoon popularity, marriage equality and forward thinking.

Meanwhile, the nation scored four out of five when it came to the romantic setting category and three out of five in the "love is in the air" category.

The study's authors said LGBT couples had to take in a number of factors when planning their getaway.

"While it shouldn't have to be the case, it remains an issue that LGBT equality and rights are not always respected in every country around the world, which can dramatically rule out certain destinations as a honeymoon choice for many couples," they said.

The company said that they had compiled the first LGBT Honeymoon Ranking to create "an exhaustive, inclusive list of all the best places for LGBT couples to honeymoon".

The authors added: "Firstly, we restricted our list to those countries where homosexuality is not criminalised.

"We then analysed factors including marriage equality, LGBT travel recognition, honeymoon popularity and romantic setting, to assess the best honeymoon destination for LGBT couples."

New Zealand came in second place in the study behind Canada, with Australia in third.

Last December, the Australian parliament passed legislation allowing gay and lesbian couples to legally wed.

It came just three weeks after Australians voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage, by a 62pc to 38pc margin, in a referendum.

The legislation added Australia to the ranks of the 27 countries around the world that have officially legalised same-sex marriage.

However, a report last year found that homosexual acts were still criminalised in 72 countries.

Some countries, including Tanzania, still impose tough jail terms.

Irish Independent