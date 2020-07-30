Ireland identified as one of countries most at risk of severe coastal flooding as sea levels rise

IRELAND is one of the countries identified as most at risk from severe coastal flooding as climate change causes sea level rise and increasingly extreme weather.

Surges of 2.5m-5m are forecast for most of the coast with just parts of the south-east and north at lower risk.

All of north-west Europe as well as southern and eastern Asia are considered particularly vulnerable, the international study, led by scientists in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia, found.

Globally, the land area at risk of flooding will increase by 48pc which puts an extra 52pc of the world’s population and 46pc of global assets in danger.

Sea level rise will be responsible for 32pc of the flooding but the major issue will be the impact of high tides and storms.

Storms of such force to be currently considered one in 100 year events will occur every ten years.

The predictions, published in the scientific journal, Nature, are for 80 years from now but there will be a gradual worsening with each passing decade until then.

They presume the absence of new dykes or other significant structures that might protect coastal areas.

The authors drew from a vast bank of information, much gathered for the United Nations International Panel on Climate Change, but they also incorporated tide variations for every country.

“Although the focus of the general public often tends to be on the rate and magnitude of increase in mean sea level, the major threats of coastal flooding and erosion are significantly impacted by episodic storm surge and wave setup (the temporary increase in mean water level due to the presence of breaking waves) as well as their time of occurrence in relation to astronomical tides,” they wrote.

“As approximately 600 million people live in low elevation coastal zones which generate approximately US$1 trillion of global wealth, both the environmental and socio-economic impacts associated with episodic coastal flooding can be massive.”

Experts who responded to the report said it was likely richer countries would be able to install coastal defences to escape the worst flooding but poorer countries could suffer disproportionately.

And while the findings are alarming, Dr Robert Larter, marine geoscientist with the British Antarctic Survey, said they may underestimate the severity of what lay ahead as the potential loss of Antarctic ice sheets would exacerbate the problem.

“Therefore, while the projections in this paper should be a cause for great concern, extreme sea levels by the end of the century could be even higher than this study predicts,” he said.

Online Editors