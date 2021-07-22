Ireland has first tropical night in 20 years- with temperatures staying over 20C in parts 

Last night Ireland had its first tropical night in 20 years- which means that temperatures stayed above 20C in certain parts of the country.

Met Éireann recorded in its Valentia station in Co Kerry that temperatures didn’t drop below 20.5C all night.

According to the national forecaster, tropical nights are extremely rare in Ireland and they have only occurred six times on the digital record.

Last night was provisionally the first tropical night in Ireland for 20 years, with Valentia in #Kerry not observing any temperature under 20.5Â°C



Tropical nights (shaded air 🌡ï¸ above 20Â°C all night) are rare in Ireland having only occurred around 6 times in the digital record. pic.twitter.com/3f7jMHECNb — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2021

This comes as a nationwide Status yellow warning for high temperatures has been extended until Saturday, as Ireland’s heatwave continues.

The warning had initially been in place until Friday, but will now last until the weekend.

A Status Orange warning remains in place across six counties, Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath.

The mercury soared to 30.8C at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon yesterday, shy of the hottest day of recent times when 32.2C was recorded in 2006.

However, Met Éireann’s Emer Flood said she thinks the heatwave has peaked and that it will gradually become more unsettled from Friday onwards.

According to the national forecaster, this weekend will not be as hot as the past couple of days – however, temperatures will still be warm in the low to mid-20s.