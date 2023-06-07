Ireland has the highest levels of loneliness in Europe, new study finds

Ireland has the highest levels of loneliness in Europe according to a new survey.

The survey was carried out as part of a European Parliament pilot project by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in collaboration with the Directorate General for Employment, Social Affairs & Inclusion (DG EMPL).

Data on more than 20,000 Europeans was collected at the end of 2022 from an online consumer panel.

It provides a detailed overview of loneliness in the European Union.

Findings show that on average, 13pc of respondents reported feeling lonely most or all of the time in 2022, while 35pc reported being lonely at least some of the time.

Loneliness prevalence differs across countries, this can be explained by cultural differences but also by demographic differences and, possibly, sampling differences.

According to the survey, loneliness is most prevalent in Ireland as over 20pc of respondents reported feeling lonely.

Luxemburg, Bulgaria and Greece followed behind while the lowest levels, all below 10pc, are observed in the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Croatia and Austria.

A similar geographical pattern was already observed for data collected during the pandemic.

The prevalence of loneliness decreased with increased age, income, and education.

Having several meaningful relationships is associated with lower loneliness levels, but the frequency of contact also matters.

People experiencing major life events such as separation, job loss or finishing their studies are more often lonely.

Evidence is also mixed on whether men or women are more likely to report being lonely.

On average, women are more likely to be lonely, but when looking at gender differences by age, these differences are not statistically significant, according to the survey.

Apart from age and gender, several other individual characteristics are found to be associated with loneliness.

Previous studies found that the share of people who reported being lonely varied greatly by income level and work status.

Richer respondents are less likely to be lonely than those in lower income areas and loneliness is more prevalent among the unemployed and students than among those who work.

Education also matters, with higher education being negatively correlated with loneliness.

Being in a relationship is associated with lower loneliness if individuals are happy in their relationship.

Those in unhappy relationships are more likely to be lonely than single people.

Consistently, individuals living with another adult are less likely to report loneliness compared to those living alone.

Having a close relationship with several friends and family members not in the same household is also linked to a substantially lower risk of loneliness compared to having just one close contact or none.

The frequency of contact with family members and friends also matters.

Individuals who meet family members and friends at least once a week are less likely to be lonely.

At least for family members, this also applies to exchanges via phone, the internet or social media.