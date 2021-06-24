Ireland has second-lowest rate of road deaths in the EU, latest data shows

Ireland recorded the second-lowest rate of deaths on the roads in the EU, latest stats from 2019 show.

The RSA reported that 140 people lost their lives on Irish roads in 2019, this rose to 148 fatalities in 2020, provisional RSA statistics show.

Ireland recorded 29 deaths per million inhabitants in 2019, second only to Sweden’s rate of 22 deaths per million people.

The EU average stands at 51 deaths via road accidents for every million people.

The countries with the highest death rates in the EU are: Romania (96), Bulgaria (90), Poland (77) and Croatia with 73 deaths per one million people.

Malta (32), the Netherlands and Denmark (both 34) also have comparatively low death rates due to road accidents.

The number of people dying on EU roads has fallen continuously since 2015, with the latest figure of 22,756 deaths in 2019 the lowest figure recorded in the past decade. It represents a fall of 31pc from 10 years previous when nearly 33,000 lost their lives on EU roads.

The downward trend is the EU is also mimicked in Ireland, with a significant decrease in road deaths over the past 20 years. Increasing usage of seatbelts, manufacturing of cars with more safety features and awareness campaigns have led to safer roads worldwide in recent times.

44pc of fatalities in 2019 were car occupants, 20pc were pedestrians, 16pc were on motorcycles, 9pc on bicycles and 11pc in other categories (including light and heavy goods vehicles, buses and coaches, mopeds and other vehicles).