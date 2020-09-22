Ireland has one of the highest numbers of cocaine use among young people in EU - new report

Figures for Ireland, which the EU report states are from 2015, show that 2.9pc of persons aged between 15 and 34 used cocaine in the previous year. Stock image

Ireland has one of the highest numbers of cocaine use among young people in the EU according to a report into drugs trends.

The study also found that it is the second most common drug in the country after cannabis.

The European Drug Report 2020: Trends and Developments found that Ireland was joint-fifth highest for cocaine use among young people in a 12 month period.

Figures for Ireland, which the EU report states are from 2015, show that 2.9pc of persons aged between 15 and 34 used cocaine in the previous year.

The figure is lower than the UK where 5.3pc of young people had taken the Class-A drug in the previous year. Eight of the countries surveyed, which includes the 27-member states as well as Turkey and Norway, reported prevalence of cocaine use among young people at 2.5pc or more.

The report by the EU drugs agency, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), also found that Ireland has the joint-third highest rate of drug induced deaths with 72 cases per million of the population.

It says that cocaine availability across the continent has reached an “unprecedented level” with purity on the increase while prices remain stable.

In 2018, a record 181 tonnes of cocaine were seized in Europe, a significant increase from the 138 tonnes seized the previous year.

The study also included early analysis of how the Covid-19 pandemic was impacting on local and international drug networks.

It found that there was an increase in online sale via dark-markets “with drug distributors adapting their methods” and conducting less face-to-face deals.

The EU drugs agency said that initially the use of drug couriers travelling on commercial airlines and other forms of public transport was disrupted.

However, they noted that there didn’t appear to be any major impact on criminal gangs who rely on the movement of commercial goods through methods such as shipping containers.

Concerns have also been raised about organised crime groups exploiting law enforcement resources being directed towards Covid-19 prevention activities.

Innovations made to continue drugs networks during the pandemic may also cause future issues, the report notes.

An break-down of the report by the Irish Health Research Board (HRB) found that 2,560 people entered treatment for cocaine issues last year, with cocaine cases increasing from 7.9pc in 2013 to 24pc in 2019.

This made it the second most common drug after cannabis and before opioids.

The HRB also says that cannabis resin and herb are now around twice as strong as they were a decade ago, while heroin seizures have doubled and is now being produced in Europe.

The Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, said: “The latest European drug report highlights the serious challenges created by illicit drugs and the overall strength of substances including high potency cannabis.

“As Minister with responsibility for the National Drug Strategy I am committed to strengthening early harm reduction responses to current and emerging trends and patterns of drug use in Ireland.

“I also note that the report reviews the impact of the pandemic on drug use and the most vulnerable in society, which is an issue we have become very familiar with. I say this as part of Ireland’s response to Covid-19 specific resource documents were developed to ensure that all people in receipt of opioid substitute treatment could continue safely with their treatment during the pandemic,” he added.

Online Editors