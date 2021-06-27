Ireland has highest vaccination rate in Europe for people over 50, ECDC data shows

Shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the next few weeks will see Ireland vaccinate most of its over-60s by July 19.

Ireland has the highest uptake of Covid-19 vaccination per capita of any EU/EEA country for people 50 or older, new ECDC data shows.

The data shows that 100pc of people over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Ireland - the only European country to boast such figures.

While 95.2pc of people between 60-69 have received one dose - the second highest rate in Europe and EEA countries – marginally trailing Iceland with 96.1pc.

The ECDC Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Ireland has given people aged 50-59 more first doses than any other country measured at 91.7pc (Germany, Norway and Liechtenstein data is unavailable). The median for this age group in Europe is 67.6pc.

Ireland is still above the EU average for the 25-49 age bracket with 45.6pc but is well behind many of its EU counterparts when it comes to vaccinating 18-24 year-olds, with just 16.2pc having received at least one dose.

Ireland sits sixth in the EU table at 63.8pc for first doses for all adults over 18.

Our nation sits eighth in the table when it comes to fully vaccinated adults with Malta, Hungary, Iceland, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Belgium and Cyprus all higher than Ireland’s rate of 38.4pc.

This represents a jump from 35.4pc and 14th place on the table compared to seven days ago - as shipments of AstraZeneca have seen many over 60s receive their long-awaited second doses.

In a video address today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland’s vaccination programme was “the envy of Europe” as almost 4m doses have been administered.

Roughly 2.5m first doses and 1.5m second doses have been given out so far in the nation’s vaccination programme.

With regard to protection from the Delta variant, Public Health England have estimated that one dose of any vaccine only affords 33pc protection, putting extra emphasis on the need to fully vaccinate our most vulnerable.

When people are fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, they are 92pc protected against Delta, while Pfizer affords 96pc protection from hospitalisation for fully vaccinated people.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine also affords a high degree of protection against the soon to be dominant Delta variant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said this Sunday afternoon that a decision on whether to delay the reopening of indoor dining on July 5 will be made “early next week”.







