'Ireland has contributed significantly to scientific advancement' - Meath man leading Mars Mission

Measuring Mars: The InSight robot has been testing for quakes since it landed in 2018. Photo: Reuters

Irishman Dr John Clinton, an internationally-renowned seismologist is playing a leading role in Mars exploration with NASA’s InSight mission.

A former UCD student, Dr Clinton will deliver a lecture at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies on his groundbreaking work on this Mars mission.

Dr Clinton will deliver the virtual ‘Marsquakes! What we have learned from the NASA InSight mission after one Martian year on the surface’ onThursday, November 19 at 6:30pm to enlighten viewers on what humanity has learned about the Red Planet in the last year.

The Meath man is a Co-Investigator for NASA’s Mars InSight Mission, which is the first comprehensive examination of Mars. Using robotic technology, the mission aims to study the internal structure of Mars to understand how the planet was formed.

Within the mission, Dr Clinton is leading the Marsquake Service that is tasked with finding and locating marsquakes, which are caused by the sudden release of energy in the planet's interior. At the lecture, Dr Clinton will describe the key features of the hundreds of marsquakes he has observed and present our growing understanding of the Martian interior.

Dr. Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS, is very excited to host the acclaimed scientist and said: “DIAS has a strong reputation on the international stage for our work in the area of cosmic physics. We are delighted to welcome Dr John Clinton to DIAS to deliver what promises to be a fascinating public lecture on NASA’S Mars Insight mission. This high-profile, guest lecture highlights DIAS' commitment to strengthen disciplines and research communities nationally.

“Ireland has contributed significantly to scientific advancement. It is brilliant to see an Irish seismologist playing such a leading role in this important mission and we look forward to Dr Clinton sharing his findings about seismic activity on Mars.”

Dr Clinton is the Director of the Seismic Networks and the Head of the Earthquake Monitoring section at Swiss Seismological Service and specialises in earthquake early warning and real time seismology.

The lecture is being hosted by the DIAS School of Cosmic Physics for their Statutory Public Lecture. To register to attend please visit: here

