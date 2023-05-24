Ireland falling behind European peers in newborn testing for potentially fatal diseases

Jonathan O'Grady, co-founder of SMA Ireland, is calling for the expansion of the heel prick test in babies.

Ireland is continually lagging behind its European peers in the screening of newborn babies for potentially fatal diseases, according to new research released today.

Ireland is screening fully for only eight diseases in newborns via the heel prick test, while other European countries screen for more than 30, research by Charles River Associates (CRA) has shown.

Testing for eight diseases, including cystic fibrosis, congenital hypothyroidism and Phenylketonuria (PKU) leaves Ireland just 23rd out of over 30 European countries.

This fall in the rankings is part of a continuing trend as other countries up the number of diseases it tests for soon after birth. Ireland fell from 21st to 23rd in the past six months.

Italy remains in pole position across Europe, currently screening for 48 diseases followed by Austria at 31 and Poland and Portugal at 29.

Patient advocacy group SMA Ireland is leading the charge to accelerate the expansion of the heel prick test in Ireland. It is calling for urgent action, as a timely diagnosis for rare conditions like spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is critical.

SMA is a rare but devastating genetic disease that causes severe muscle degeneration and can lead to death. Symptoms usually appear when babies are around 3-4 months old, at which point irreversible damage to the nerves responsible for muscle function may have occurred.

SMA Ireland said new research also shows 86pc of Irish adults are in favour of expanding the number of diseases included in the heel prick test. Testing for SMA in newborns has already been approved in 15 EU countries.

The National Screening Advisory Committee (NSAC) in December 2022 recommended a Health Technology Assessment (HTA) of SMA by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) with a view to potentially recommending the disease for inclusion in the heel prick test.

Jonathan O’Grady, Co-founder of SMA Ireland told Independent.ie that while he believes SMA will be approved, the HSE must not be “penny wise and pound foolish,” and have the equipment in place to allow for testing as soon as it has been approved.

Jonathan pointed to Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), A disease which was approved for heel prick testing almost six months ago but is still not being tested for as of yet.

“We appreciate the NSAC's decision to recommend an assessment of SMA for the heel prick test, acknowledging the significance of early SMA detection for timely treatment access. However, we remain concerned about the uncertain implementation timeline.

Jonathan O'Grady, co-founder of SMA Ireland, is calling for the expansion of the heel prick test in babies.

“While it is essential to swiftly conclude the assessment, the provision of necessary resources to ensure prompt test implementation is equally important. With approximately six infants born with SMA in Ireland each year, we cannot afford to wait. We strongly urge a timely process and immediate implementation. Every day counts for those affected by SMA,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan said Ireland has been “asleep at the wheel” in recent years when it comes to newborn testing, which he said was disappointing given the fact Ireland was “in the vanguard” as one of the first countries to test newborns in the 1960s.

Vicky McGrath, the Chief Executive of Rare Diseases Ireland said Ireland is dropping down the rankings for Newborn Bloodspot Screening and it was “very worrying”.

“Almost four years following the establishment of the National Screening Advisory Committee, only one test, ADA-SCID, has been added to the newborn bloodspot screening panel. We are still waiting for full screening of SCID to be implemented, in spite of the Minister’s recommendation to do so last January. Delays adding tests to the NBS panel mean delayed diagnosis and delayed access to potentially lifesaving and curative treatments,” Vicky said.

When contacted, the Department of Health said the expansion of newborn bloodspot screening is “a priority for the Minister for Health”.

"The Department of Health is aware of how difficult it is for parents whose children have received a diagnosis of a rare disease, and how challenging daily life can be for them, their families and their children. Advances in technology and treatments for many of these rare but serious conditions are continually emerging, which is very welcome for the families and carers of these children.

“Significant progress has been made on expansion of newborn bloodspot screening over the past year.

"Since May 2022, babies are now screened for a ninth condition Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). A recommendation on the addition of a tenth condition (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) was made by the Committee in December 2022 and approved by the Minister in January 2023 - planning for implementation of this is underway by the Health Service Executive,” the spokesperson said.