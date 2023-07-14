Ireland extends suspension of visa-free travel for refugees

The temporary suspension on visa-free travel for refugees in Europe has been extended by the government today.

The suspension means people holding refugee status will require a visa to travel to Ireland instead of travelling visa-free with their Conventional Travel Document.

According to the Government who agreed last year to review the suspension in 12 months, the decision to introduce visa requirements for those with refugee status was taken “in light of evidence of people applying for asylum in Ireland” who had already received refugee status in another European country.

Originally suspended in July 2022, the Council of Europe Agreement on the Abolition of Visas of Refugees has now extended its suspension for an additional 12 months, after which a review will take place.

The terms of the European Agreement on the Abolition of Visas for Refugees allows International Protection (IP) applicants to travel without a visa between signatory countries for a maximum duration of three months.

Meanwhile, the visa-waiver arrangements for people fleeing the war in Ukraine remains unaffected.

Refugees granted the special travel document in Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, or Switzerland will continue to apply for a visa to travel to Ireland.

Commenting on the decision, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin, said: “This decision has been taken by Government in the context of unprecedented pressures on our international protection system and the temporary protection being offered to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“It is not a decision taken lightly but it is the right one for Ireland at this time to ensure the integrity of our immigration system, to avoid any undue pressure on systems that are already under strain and to make sure that those who need protection in Ireland can get it and get it quickly,” he added.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the decision is necessary “to protect the integrity of Ireland’s immigration system”, in the context of continued pressures on Ireland’s international protection and accommodation systems.

“Ireland’s commitment to protecting and assisting those in need remains steadfast. We are committed to upholding our international and EU obligations towards international protection applicants and refugees,” she said.

Before the visa suspension was introduced in July 2022, there was a 191pc increase in applications by the end of June 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

It is said that the continued imposition of a visa requirement that will last until July 2024, will not prevent travel to Ireland by 1951 Convention document holders.

“Genuine travel plans will be facilitated through standard visa arrangements,” the Government statement said.

Since the introduction of the suspension, there have been 803 Convention Travel Document visa applications, of which 697 were granted and 105 refused.

