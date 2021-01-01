Ireland experienced above normal temperatures for 19 out of first 20 years of 21st century

It was one of the top three warmest years of all time on record in 2020 globally.

The latest statistics reveal Ireland experienced temperatures which were above normal for the tenth consecutive year in 2020.

Senior climatologist Keith Lambkin of Met Éireann pointed out that 19 out of the 20 years of the 21st century have seen temperatures here which were above normal, the exception being the ‘big freeze’ which the country experienced in 2010.

“This year there has been an average temperature of in and around 10.4C average over the course of the whole year. That is 0.83C above the long term average,” he said,

Ireland was on target for having the joint 9th warmest year on record when the final statistics for December were collated, on a par with 2019.

Speaking about the year which has just passed, Mr Lambkin said that: “From a climate point of view the main take-home from the summer was that it was wetter than normal."

He pointed out that rainfall in February was more than two-and-a-half times the normal amount of rain we would expect for this month, which caused a lot of flooding. However, that was followed by an incredibly dry March, April and May.

“We are looking at about 110pc of normal rainfall falling in 2020, so it’s above average rainfall over the course of the year.”

"From a climate point of view, what the climate models are telling us from a weather point of view, as the earth heats up and the atmosphere gets warmer, in Ireland we are expecting to see a lot more heavier rainfall events and wetter periods during the winter and a lot drier warmer periods during the spring and summer. That is exactly the kind of profile we got this year,” Mr Lambkin said.

Another notable was that during Storm Ellen in August, the all-time record for wind was broken for that particular month with a wind speed of 111km/h at Roches Point, he said.

From Shankill in Dublin, this year Mr Lambkin will, head up an innovative new research programme called TRANSLATE which will harness the massive amount of climate knowledge within this country and develop sector specific climate services.

"A consortium across Ireland will be working on it, and I will be chairing the steering committee,” Mr Lambkin said.

The plan is “to join the dots” and translate the science into usable information for various sectors, both public and private, to make important decisions.

Mr Lambkin outlined some practical examples of how climate projections could be used, such as how high should we be building our flood defence walls, what type of trees or crops we should be planting, water management with an increasing amount of housing being built, and how intense rainfall could potentially affect building projects.

“So these are all big very expensive decisions that have to be made now in order to take ourselves into the future, and in order to do that, the sectors need special climate related information to answer those sector specific questions.”

He explained planners and businesses “don’t have to be climate experts, but do have to be able to get the expert climate knowledge that is appropriate to their sector, for them to make the expert decision so we can take ourselves into mid-century.”

Online Editors