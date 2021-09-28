Ireland's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 has seen it rise to the top of the world rankings.

Ireland has climbed to the top of Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience rankings, meaning the nation has dealt with Covid-19 better than any other country in the world, according to the media and financial giant.

Ireland has climbed from roughly 40th in early January of this year - when it had the worst rate of infection on earth - to first this month.

The Covid Resilience Ranking is a “monthly snapshot” of where the virus is being handled the most effectively with the least social and economic upheaval.

It is calculated using 12 data indicators such as virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

The rankings take in the world’s 53 biggest economies.

Bloomberg attributed Ireland’s “startling turnaround” to a strategy used across Europe - limiting quarantine-free entry to the State only to people who were fully vaccinated or could prove they had recently recovered from the virus.

Ireland’s decision to “bestow more domestic freedoms” to vaccinated people, such as access to indoor dining, also helped boost vaccine protection across the entire population, Bloomberg stated.

Ireland currently has the highest rate of fully vaccinated adults in the EU/EEA with 91pc of people over 18 fully vaccinated, as per latest ECDC data.

European/EEA countries dominate the top table with just Canada and the UAE the only non-European countries to break into the top 10.

Spain occupies second, having shot up eight places, while Netherlands, Finland and Denmark make up the top five countries in handling the Delta variant throughout 2021.

UAE, France, Switzerland, Canada and Norway make up the top 10, with the UK improving to 16th place.

Ireland achieved its number one ranking despite having the highest rate of infection among the top 10, with only the UK and Turkey seeing a higher incidence of the top 20 countries listed by Bloomberg.

Ireland’s transformation as a world leader in dealing with Covid-19 is in stark contrast to the US, Bloomberg said, with the world’s largest economy falling to 28th place in the Covid Resilience rankings.