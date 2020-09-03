Ireland becoming like a 'dictatorship', Healy-Rae claims as Dáil debates new powers for Gardaí to close pubs

DANNY Healy-Rae has claimed that Ireland is becoming "like the dictatorships in Russia and other places" after a law allowing for a Garda crackdown on pubs breaching Covid-19 rules began progressing through the Dáil.

Gardaí will get powers to seek temporary closure orders of pubs breaching rules like the requirement to serve food under legislation that passed Second Stage in the Dáil earlier today.

The Bill passed by 102 votes to ten.

Rural Independents including Mr Healy-Rae - who is a publican himself - were among those who opposed it.

As the Dáil debated the law at Committee Stage, the Kerry TD said: "Honestly only for that I can see you Ceann Comhairle and other TDs around the place I would have thought that I was in Russia or some other dictatorship with what’s going on here and with what’s being proposed in this Bill."

He also attacked Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton who suggested the law could be a framework for reopening 'wet' pubs and suggested that "in an ideal world" publicans' representative groups would put forward ideas for new protocols to deal with Covid-19.

Mr Healy-Rae said: "I say to Deputy Bruton he’s a wizard because after six months or more with rural pubs being closed now he is suggesting that it’s the publicans should bring forward the rules and ideas so they could open their pubs.

"And at the same time he's backing legislation here to penalise pubs whenever they do open."

Mr Healy-Rae branded the situation as "absolutely ridiculous" that "we’re shoving this down the throats of people in rural Ireland".

He claimed 50pc of Covid-19 cases are emanating from Dublin or the surrounding area.

He said two-thirds of pubs in Dublin are open while two-thirds in Kerry and the West are closed.

Mr Healy-Rae added: "These people have done nothing wrong and we’re suggesting that uniformed or plain-clothed gardaí can enter into a premises.

"It doesn’t say whether it is is a private house out in the country where people are terrified.

"So what they’re suggesting is when a knock comes to the door and says I’m a member of the Gardaí and they look out the window or peep around the corner and see a fella in plain clothes 'oh sure we have to let them in'.

"The next thing they could find themselves corralled into the corner and the two pennies they have taken from them under threat.

"This is opening the door for robbery and mayhem in rural Ireland," he claimed.

He added: "We are becoming like the dictatorships in Russia and other places around the world."

Justice Minister Helen McEntee later insisted: "There is absolutely nothing in this Bill that in any way allows a member of An Garda Síochána to enter a home."

Earlier Mr Bruton said: "I think some of the interpretation of this legislation is very unfair to the framers of the Bill."

He added: "My view is a framework under which we can start to open pubs and to have the lifting of some of the restrictions that have been very difficult to manage in a safe way."

He said it was being portrayed as a means to ensure the pubs stay closed when it's "quite the opposite".

"I think if we want to see the opening of premises that have been closed we need to see the development of compliant protocols that will be applied by publicans and other sectors that have difficulty reopening.

"In an ideal world this would be developed by voluntary associations like licenced Vintners or sporting organisations who will set out how they believe they can protect people who come to their events or their venue.

"But of course at the end of the day voluntary organisations can’t take the the responsibility for for society of ensuring that their members are compliant.

"They need to know that at the end of the day there will be powers to enforce these provisions beyond the voluntary agreement of members of associations and the goodwill that is out there."

